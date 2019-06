Sotheby's muestra los tesoros de la casa británica Chatsworth en Nueva York

Watch as #DaVinci’s 'Leda and the Swan' makes its way from @ChatsworthHouse to the United States for the first time in over 15 years. On view in our #NYC galleries from 28 June–18 Sept, Treasures from Chatsworth: The Exhibition is presented by @RF_Hotels: https://t.co/EVqIBFKJGW pic.twitter.com/hLZqya6LBP