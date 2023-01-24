Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

El comediante y presentador Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de conducir la ceremonia de los Oscar. Foto: Twitter @brucebatman007

Ya se conocen los nominados a los premios Oscar, uno de los más populares del cine. La 95ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia será el 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos.

La lista de candidatos que optarán por el premio es presentado por Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams y películas como 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' ('Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo'), 'The Banshees of Inisherin' ('Almas en pena de Inisherin'), así como 'The Fabelmans', serán protagonistas entre esta selección de producciones.

Estos son los nominados en todas las categorías en las que se otorgarán premios:

Mejor película

'All the Quiet on the Western Front' ('Sin novedad en el frente').

'Avatar: el camino del agua'.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'The Fabelmans'.

'Elvis'.

'Tár'.

'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Triangle of Sadness'.

'Women Talking'.

Mejor dirección

En cuanto a mejor dirección, la Academia reconoció el trabajo de Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin'); Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere All at Once'); Steven Spielberg ('The Fabelmans'); Todd Field ('Tár') y Ruben Ostlund ('Triangle of Sadness').

Mejor actor

Frente a los candidatos a mejor actor no hubo grandes sorpresas: Austin Butler ('Elvis'), Colin Farell ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brendan Fraser ('The Whale'), Paul Mescal ('Aftersun') y Bill Nighy ('Living').

Sí sorprendió la nominación de Ana de Armas por su trabajo en 'Blonde', ya que ella está nominada al Razzie como peor actriz por ese papel. Los contrastes del cine. Además, la acompañarán en la contienda Cate Blanchett ('Tár'), Andrea Riseborough ('To Leslie'), Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans') y Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once').

Precisamente 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' se puede considerar como la gran protagonista de este capítulo de los Oscar, al recibir 11 nominaciones.

Mejor película animada

'Pinocho', de Guillermo del Toro.

'Marcel The Shell With Shoes On'.

'Gato con Botas: El último deseo'.

'The Sea Beast'.

'Turning Red'.

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson - 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

Brian Tyree Henry - 'Causeway'.

Judd Hirsch - 'The Fabelmans'.

Barry Keoghan - 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

Ke Huy Quan - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Hong Chau - 'The Whale'.

Kerry Condon - 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

Jamie Lee Curtis - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Stephanie Hsu - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Mejor guion original

'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'The Fabelmans'.

'Tár'.

'Triangle of Sadness'.

Mejor guion adaptado

'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

'Living'.

'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Women Talking'.

Mejor película internacional

'1985' (Argentina).

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Alemania).

'Close' (Bélgica).

'Eo' (Polonia).

'The Quiet Girl' (Irlanda).

Mejor película documental

'All that Breathes'.

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'.

'Fire of Love'.

'A House Made of Splinters'.

'Navalny'.

Mejor sonido

'Sin novedad en el frente'.

'Avatar: El sentido del agua'.

'The Batman'.

'Elvis'.

'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Mejor fotografía

'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

'Bardo'.

'Elvis'.

'Empire of Light'.

'Tár'.

Mejores efectos visuales

'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

'The Batman'.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Mejor edición

'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

'Elvis'.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'Tár'.

'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Mejor diseño de producción

'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

'Babylon'.

'Elvis'.

'The Fabelmans'.

Mejor canción original

Applause de Diane Warren - 'Tell It Like a Woman'.

This is a life de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Hold my hand de Lady Gaga y Bloodpop - 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Lift me up de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Naatu Naatu de M.M. Keeravaani - 'RRR'.

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'Elvis'.

'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

'The Batman'.

'The Whale'.

Mejor vestuario

'Babylon'.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'Elvis'.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'.

Mejor corto

'An Irish Goodbye'.

'Ivalu'.

'Le Pupille'.

'Night Ride'.

'The Red Suitcase'.

Mejor corto animado

'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse'.

'The Flying Sailor'.

'Ice Merchants'.

'My Year of Dicks'.

'An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and i think i Believe it'.

Mejor banda sonora

Volker Bertelmann - 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

Justin Hurwitz - 'Babylon'.

Carter Burwell - 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

Son Lux - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

John Williams - 'The Fabelmans'.

