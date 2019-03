Felix Auger-Aliassime hace historia en el Abierto de Miami

Tough match yesterday against a great champ @felixtennis.Congrats for the win&good luck in SF

Looking forward to our matches in the future 💪🏻

Thanks @MiamiOpen for a great time

Thanks everyone for the support, see you next year ✌🏻

Also thanks for a great coin toss @chrisbosh 👌🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/Bvnw3fL1s3