Pastora cristiana dejó su vida religiosa para ser ‘stripper’
Nikole Mitchell se convirtió en pastora de una iglesia cristiana en Minnesota, Estados Unidos, en el 2016. Pero ese mismo año su vida dio un giro repentino cuando asistió a un evento Lgtbiq+, pues se dio cuenta de que era bisexual.
Al ver que su orientación sexual y su vida religiosa no encajaban, decidió dejar de dar sermones para convertirse en ‘stripper’ en la plataforma OnlyFans, en la cual publica fotografías y videos eróticos para sus suscriptores, quienes pagan USD 25 al mes para ver su contenido.
Mitchell, de 36 años, creció en una familia conservadora de cristianos bautistas, pero desde muy temprana edad tenía claro que quería ser ‘stripper’.
“Siempre quise ser ‘stripper’, pero, desde joven, me hicieron creer que mis deseos y cuerpo eran pecaminosos y malos”, dijo la estadounidense al ‘New York Post’.
En el 2011, ella y su ex esposo asistieron a una iglesia que aceptaba la igualdad de género y la promovía en sus discursos. La mujer comenzó a charlar con los líderes sobre el tema y, en el 2016, ya se había convertido en pastora.
“Uno de los líderes me ofreció ser pastora y acepté. Era lo que había soñado durante años: estar en un escenario frente a miles de personas”, le dijo al mismo medio.
Sus padres no estaban de acuerdo con esta decisión, ya que, según ellos, las mujeres deben realizar las tareas del hogar y estar pendientes de la familia. No obstante, su ex esposo y sus tres hijos la apoyaron.
Había sido un año bueno para ella y había logrado un posicionamiento importante dentro de su comunidad, pero el 2016 todavía la iba a sorprender más: una obra de teatro a la que asistió le ayudó a darse cuenta de que se identificaba como bisexual.
"Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas Lgtbiq+".
En consecuencia, renunció a su rol de líder religiosa en el 2017 y publicó un video en YouTube hablando sobre su sexualidad.
En busca de un nuevo oficio
Mitchell comenzó a sentirse atraída por el modelaje de lencería en Instagram, así que se inscribió en una clase en la que tuvo la oportunidad de hacer una sesión de fotos desnuda.
Luego de esa experiencia, creó una cuenta en la plataforma OnlyFans, en el 2019, y en junio de ese mismo año se separó de su esposo y se fue a vivir con sus tres hijos a Los Ángeles, EE. UU.
“Empecé muy tímida. Solo subía fotos sin brasier, pero ahora estoy en un punto en el que hago fotografías y videos personalizados”, comentó . “En marzo del 2020, me iban a pagar varios miles de dólares por tener sexo con alguien, pero luego llegó el coronavirus y eso se canceló”, agregó en su charla con el ‘New York Post’.
Ahora, además de ser ‘stripper’, se convirtió en ‘coach’ de vida y ofrece diferentes cursos sobre sexualidad, éxito económico y autoestima en su página web.
“Cada persona tiene derecho a expresarse de la manera que le parezca bien, mi sexualidad es increíblemente sanadora y sagrada. Y cuando le doy este regalo a la gente, se bendicen", concluyó al medio estadounidense