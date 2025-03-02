¡La emoción está en el aire! La 97ª edición de los Premios Oscar 2025 se celebra este domingo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, con Conan O’Brien como anfitrión. Y a continuación te presentamos a los gandores.
‘Emilia Pérez‘, dirigida por Jacques Audiard, llegó a la ceremonia como la gran favorita con un total de 13 nominaciones. Esta cifra no solo la convirtió en la película más nominada de esta edición, sino que también es la película de habla no inglesa con más nominaciones en la historia de los Oscars hasta la fecha. ¿En qué categorías triunfó?
Estos son los ganadores de los Oscar 2025
Mejor Película
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor actor en un papel principal
- Adrien Brody, ‘The Brutalist’
- Timothée Chalamet, ‘A Complete Unknown’
- Colman Domingo, ‘Sing Sing’
- Ralph Fiennes, ‘Conclave’
- Sebastian Stan, ‘The Apprentice’
Mejor actriz en un papel principal
- Cynthia Erivo, ‘Wicked’
- Karla Sofía Gascón, ‘Emilia Pérez’
- Mikey Madison, ‘Anora
- Demi Moore, ‘The Substance’
- Fernanda Torres, ‘I’m Still Here’
Mejor actor de reparto
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Kieran Culkin, “A real pain”
- Edward Norton, “A complete unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
- Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Monika Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Mejor director
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
- James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
Mejor fotografía
- “The Brutalist”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Maria”
- “Nosferatu”
Mejor largometraje internacional
- “I’m Still Here”
- “The Girl with the Needle”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Flow”
Mejor guión adaptado
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “Sing Sing”
Mejor guión original
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Real Pain”
- “September 5”
- “The Substance”
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Alien”
- “Anuja”
- “I’m Not a Robot”
- “The Last Ranger”
- “A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- “Beautiful Men”
- “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
- “Magic Candies”
- “Wander to Wonder”
- Yuck!
Mejor largometraje de animación
- “Flow”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Memoir of a Snail”“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”“The Wild Robot”
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Mejor cortometraje documental
- “Death By Numbers”
- “I Am Ready, Warden”
- “Incident”
- “Instruments of a Beating Heart”
- “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
Mejor largometraje documental
- “Black Box Diaries”
- “No Other Land”
- “Porcelain War”
- “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”
- “Sugarcane”
Mejor canción original
- “El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”
- “The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”
- “Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”
- “Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”
- “Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”
Mejor banda sonora original
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “The Wild Robot”
El mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- “A Different Man”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nosfroatue”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Gladiator II”
- “Nosferatu”
- “Wicked”
Mejor edición
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
Mejor sonido
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “The Wild Robot”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Nosferatu”
- “Wicked”
Los mejores efectos visuales
- “Alien: Romulus”
- “Better Man”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
- “Wicked”