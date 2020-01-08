Príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle renuncian a sus funciones en la Familia Real Británica
El príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan Markle anunciaron este miércoles 8 de enero del 2020 que abandonarán sus funciones de primer rango como miembros de la Familia Real Británica para pasar más tiempo en Norteamérica.
“Tenemos la intención de retirarnos como miembros de primer rango de la familia real y trabajar para adquirir independencia financiera, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”, explicó el histórico comunicado del Palacio de Buckingham.
“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido iniciar una transición este año y empezar a labrarnos progresivamente un nuevo papel dentro de esta institución”, añadieron.
“A partir de ahora queremos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Norteamérica”, añadieron.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
La familia real británica vivió en 2019 un año turbulento. Los duques de Sussex, pasaron las Navidades en Canadá tras quejarse públicamente de la excesiva presión de los medios de comunicación.
Los duques y su recién nacido Archie pasaron las fiestas con la madre de Markle, Doria Ragland.
