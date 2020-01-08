PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
MIÉRCOLES 08 DE ENERO DEL 2020
La galaxia Rubin puede ser ‘la más grande conocida...
Chef español fue asesinado a tiros en la ciudad mexicana...
Eva Congil será la nueva directora general de la editorial...
Los taxis robots entrarán en período de prueba en este...
Fallece a los 83 años la infanta Pilar, tía del rey...
Científicos hongkoneses desarrollan nuevo compuesto...
El ingreso a cuatro museos de Quito será gratuito hasta...
Dueño de famoso restaurante en Nueva York indemnizará...
Prev
Next
Tendencias Entretenimiento
8 de enero de 2020 14:39

Príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle renuncian a sus funciones en la Familia Real Británica

El príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle anunciaron este 8 de enero del 2020 que renunciarán a sus roles como miembros 'senior' de la Familia Real Británica y buscarán su independencia económica. Foto: Instagram/@sussexroyal.

El príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle anunciaron este 8 de enero del 2020 que renunciarán a sus roles como miembros 'senior' de la Familia Real Británica y buscarán su independencia económica. Foto: Instagram/@sussexroyal.

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 0
Sorprendido 0
Contento 1
Agencia AFP

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

El príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan Markle anunciaron este miércoles 8 de enero del 2020 que abandonarán sus funciones de primer rango como miembros de la Familia Real Británica para pasar más tiempo en Norteamérica.

“Tenemos la intención de retirarnos como miembros de primer rango de la familia real y trabajar para adquirir independencia financiera, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”, explicó el histórico comunicado del Palacio de Buckingham.

“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido iniciar una transición este año y empezar a labrarnos progresivamente un nuevo papel dentro de esta institución”, añadieron.

“A partir de ahora queremos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Norteamérica”, añadieron.

La familia real británica vivió en 2019 un año turbulento. Los duques de Sussex, pasaron las Navidades en Canadá tras quejarse públicamente de la excesiva presión de los medios de comunicación.

Los duques y su recién nacido Archie pasaron las fiestas con la madre de Markle, Doria Ragland.

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (0)
No (0)
14:47
La Simón Bolívar estará cerrada hasta las 17:00 del miércoles 8 de enero de 2020 por operativo para retirar roca
14:39
Príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle renuncian a sus funciones en la Familia Real Británica
14:35
Los jueces David León, Marco Rodríguez e Iván Saquicela juzgarán a Correa en el caso Sobornos
14:33
La galaxia Rubin puede ser ‘la más grande conocida del universo local’, según expertos
1
Donald Trump dice que ningún estadounidense fue afectado en ataques iraníes en Iraq
Los niños fortalecieron la fiesta de la Diablada Pillareña
101 piezas se suman al patrimonio del Museo Intiñan, en Quito
Las marionetas cobran vida en manos de este artesano
Sumak Bastidas vive la cultura Puruhá a través de la música
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
Texto y contexto crítico
El caso Rafael Correa y sus tres aristas
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
Informe Judicial
Las sensibles tareas de los militares
Geovanny Tipanluisa
El guapo de la barra
Jordi Cruyff: una carta valiente ¿y suicida?
Alejandro Ribadeneira
La lupa de Tito
Prioridades del DT y de la FEF
Tito Rosales Cox
Análisis internacional
Revolución Islámica-EE.UU., una hostil relación
Gonzalo Ruiz Álvarez
Texto y contexto crítico
El caso Rafael Correa y sus tres aristas
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
1
Mujer denuncia en Twitter a funcionario del IESS, que fotografía glúteos de mujeres
2
Familia de estudiante hallada sin vida cerca del Teleférico piden que el crimen no quede en la impunidad
1
En el 2020 se iniciará un proceso de recedulación en el país, según anunció el ministro Andrés Michelena
2
Aborto en Ecuador ¿debe ser despenalizado?

© Derechos reservados 2018 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.