Los nuevos descubrimientos sobre el agua que el Curiosity hizo en Marte

Can't stop. Won't stop.



I've been exploring #Mars for seven years, traveled 13 miles (21 km), climbed 1,207 feet (368 m), found conditions on ancient Mars were favorable for life as we know it, and I'm not done yet.



Here's what's new (plus a 360 view): https://t.co/KW5uyV2Uum pic.twitter.com/ljnGp75cu6