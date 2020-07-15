PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
MIÉRCOLES 15 DE JULIO DEL 2020
Parque Nacional Cajas vuelve a recibir a turistas con...
Autoridades confirman que una ardilla está infectada...
Letra manuscrita de la canción Vincent, tributo a Van...
Cynthia Viteri señala que no se puede predecir un rebrote...
Lanzamiento de la primera sonda árabe a Marte será...
Médico intensivista en UCI de Quito: ‘Siento ira al...
Dolce & Gabbana celebrará su primer desfile en la era...
Las islas Maldivas reciben nuevamente a los turist...
Prev
Next
Tendencias curiosidades
15 de julio de 2020 16:58

Bridger, el pequeño 'héroe' de seis años que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro

Bridger (izq.) salvó la vida de su pequeña hermana cuando decidió enfrentar el ataque de un perro que quería atacarla. Foto: Captura de pantalla

Bridger (izq.) salvó la vida de su pequeña hermana cuando decidió enfrentar el ataque de un perro que quería atacarla. Foto: Captura de pantalla

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 0
Sorprendido 0
Contento 1
Redacción Elcomercio.com

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

"Si alguien debía morir debía ser yo". Esas fueron las palabras de Bridger, un pequeño de seis años, que se convirtió en un héroe el 9 de julio del 2020  tras salvar a su hermana del ataque de un perro. Conmovida, su tía compartió la historia de sus sobrinos y avivó la esperanza en las redes sociales. 

"Mi sobrino Bridger salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en su rostro y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo", escribió Nicole Walker, en su cuenta de Instagram. 

La mujer acompañó la publicación con una serie de fotografías de los niños: en la primera, por ejemplo, ambos sonríen al lente, abrazados. Él utiliza un traje de sastre y la pequeña, en cambio, un vestido color rosa con un lazo verde. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

Una publicación compartida de Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) el


Tras el ataque, el pequeño recibió más de 90 puntos de sutura en su rostro, pues el animal mordió el lado izquierdo de su cara. Su mejilla fue la más afectada y, según el relato de Walker, estuvo a pocos centímetros de perder su ojo izquierdo, que aún está afectado por el incidente. 

Pese a que sentía dolor, su tía quedó impactada cuando Bridger, aún herido, le dijo: "Si alguien debía morir, debía ser yo". 

La publicación de Bridger superó los 730 000 Me Gusta en Instagram. El gesto del pequeño conmovió a los usuarios de redes sociales, quienes no dejaron de aplaudir el accionar del niño. 

El actor Mark Ruffalo, quien da vida a Hulk en la saga 'Avengers', envió un mensaje de aliento al 'héroe'. "Las personas que anteponen el bienestar de otros ante el suyo son las más heroicas y reflexivas que conozco. Respeto y admiro tu coraje y tu corazón", escribió. 

Su tía Nicole decidió actualizar el estado de salud del pequeño. La tarde de este miércoles, la mujer compartió una fotografía de Bridger. En ella, el niño viste un traje de Spider-Man, uno de sus superhéroes favoritos. Además, la imagen permite observar que la herida del niño está cicatrizando. "Pensé que llegaríamos a 500 Me Gusta y algunos compartidos. Pero, aquí estamos. Hemos recibido mucho amor, incluso algunas celebridades lo han hecho. Apenas acabamos de recibir la llamada de un vecino que lo ha convertido en un ídolo", publicó. 

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (2)
No (0)
POR SI TE LO PERDISTE
Autopsia revela la causa de la muerte de la actriz de 'Glee', Naya Rivera
¿Qué dice la ministra Romo del pedido del Concejo Metropolitano de ajustar restricciones en Quito por el covid-19?
Toque de queda se amplía en tres cantones que colindan con Quito
Municipio de Guayaquil entregó mascarillas inclusivas; ¿en qué consisten?
17:14
Víctima de asalto atropelló a los presuntos implicados con su camioneta
17:09
Iván Kaviedes aceptó la oferta de Liga de Quito para jugar con Damián Manso
17:07
54 hectáreas de cultivos y pastos se afectaron en Tungurahua por una granizada
16:58
Bridger, el pequeño 'héroe' de seis años que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro
1
Irene, la adulta mayor de 101 años que le ganó la batalla al covid-19 en Argentina
La historia de los tejedores se reflejan en danzas montuvias
Runa Jazz trabaja en la creación de su segundo álbum
El Taita Manuel dejó un legado de unidad en las comunidades
En el Centro Cultural Arte Wasi se resalta la identidad kichwa
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
Texto y contexto crítico
Consumo, debate y oxímoron
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
Informe Judicial
Funcionarios judiciales con carné de discapacidad
Geovanny Tipanluisa
Economía de a pie
Nueva intervención a la Refinería
Mónica Orozco
Análisis internacional
Hábiles requiebros de Trump a poco de la elección
Gonzalo Ruiz Álvarez
El guapo de la barra
¿Por qué Estrada aún no tumba a Egas?
Alejandro Ribadeneira
Texto y contexto crítico
Consumo, debate y oxímoron
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
1
Autopsia revela la causa de la muerte de la actriz de 'Glee', Naya Rivera
2
¿Qué dice la ministra Romo del pedido del Concejo Metropolitano de ajustar restricciones en Quito por el covid-19?
1
Una conversación entre Homero y Milhouse de 'Los Simpson' se convirtió en un reto viral
2
Alcalde de Quito dice que Fiscalía investiga muerte geólogo español en metro

© Derechos reservados 2020 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.