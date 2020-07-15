Bridger, el pequeño 'héroe' de seis años que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro

LEA TAMBIÉN

"Si alguien debía morir debía ser yo". Esas fueron las palabras de Bridger, un pequeño de seis años, que se convirtió en un héroe el 9 de julio del 2020 tras salvar a su hermana del ataque de un perro. Conmovida, su tía compartió la historia de sus sobrinos y avivó la esperanza en las redes sociales.

"Mi sobrino Bridger salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en su rostro y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo", escribió Nicole Walker, en su cuenta de Instagram.



La mujer acompañó la publicación con una serie de fotografías de los niños: en la primera, por ejemplo, ambos sonríen al lente, abrazados. Él utiliza un traje de sastre y la pequeña, en cambio, un vestido color rosa con un lazo verde.



Tras el ataque, el pequeño recibió más de 90 puntos de sutura en su rostro, pues el animal mordió el lado izquierdo de su cara. Su mejilla fue la más afectada y, según el relato de Walker, estuvo a pocos centímetros de perder su ojo izquierdo, que aún está afectado por el incidente.



Pese a que sentía dolor, su tía quedó impactada cuando Bridger, aún herido, le dijo: "Si alguien debía morir, debía ser yo".



La publicación de Bridger superó los 730 000 Me Gusta en Instagram. El gesto del pequeño conmovió a los usuarios de redes sociales, quienes no dejaron de aplaudir el accionar del niño.



El actor Mark Ruffalo, quien da vida a Hulk en la saga 'Avengers', envió un mensaje de aliento al 'héroe'. "Las personas que anteponen el bienestar de otros ante el suyo son las más heroicas y reflexivas que conozco. Respeto y admiro tu coraje y tu corazón", escribió.



Su tía Nicole decidió actualizar el estado de salud del pequeño. La tarde de este miércoles, la mujer compartió una fotografía de Bridger. En ella, el niño viste un traje de Spider-Man, uno de sus superhéroes favoritos. Además, la imagen permite observar que la herida del niño está cicatrizando. "Pensé que llegaríamos a 500 Me Gusta y algunos compartidos. Pero, aquí estamos. Hemos recibido mucho amor, incluso algunas celebridades lo han hecho. Apenas acabamos de recibir la llamada de un vecino que lo ha convertido en un ídolo", publicó.

