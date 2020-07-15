Bridger, el pequeño 'héroe' de seis años que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro
"Si alguien debía morir debía ser yo". Esas fueron las palabras de Bridger, un pequeño de seis años, que se convirtió en un héroe el 9 de julio del 2020 tras salvar a su hermana del ataque de un perro. Conmovida, su tía compartió la historia de sus sobrinos y avivó la esperanza en las redes sociales.
"Mi sobrino Bridger salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en su rostro y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo", escribió Nicole Walker, en su cuenta de Instagram.
La mujer acompañó la publicación con una serie de fotografías de los niños: en la primera, por ejemplo, ambos sonríen al lente, abrazados. Él utiliza un traje de sastre y la pequeña, en cambio, un vestido color rosa con un lazo verde.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Tras el ataque, el pequeño recibió más de 90 puntos de sutura en su rostro, pues el animal mordió el lado izquierdo de su cara. Su mejilla fue la más afectada y, según el relato de Walker, estuvo a pocos centímetros de perder su ojo izquierdo, que aún está afectado por el incidente.
Pese a que sentía dolor, su tía quedó impactada cuando Bridger, aún herido, le dijo: "Si alguien debía morir, debía ser yo".
La publicación de Bridger superó los 730 000 Me Gusta en Instagram. El gesto del pequeño conmovió a los usuarios de redes sociales, quienes no dejaron de aplaudir el accionar del niño.
El actor Mark Ruffalo, quien da vida a Hulk en la saga 'Avengers', envió un mensaje de aliento al 'héroe'. "Las personas que anteponen el bienestar de otros ante el suyo son las más heroicas y reflexivas que conozco. Respeto y admiro tu coraje y tu corazón", escribió.
Su tía Nicole decidió actualizar el estado de salud del pequeño. La tarde de este miércoles, la mujer compartió una fotografía de Bridger. En ella, el niño viste un traje de Spider-Man, uno de sus superhéroes favoritos. Además, la imagen permite observar que la herida del niño está cicatrizando. "Pensé que llegaríamos a 500 Me Gusta y algunos compartidos. Pero, aquí estamos. Hemos recibido mucho amor, incluso algunas celebridades lo han hecho. Apenas acabamos de recibir la llamada de un vecino que lo ha convertido en un ídolo", publicó.
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
