Warner analiza eliminar el papel de Amber Heard en 'Aquaman 2' y busca nueva protagonista

Some holiday tea ☕️ 🎄!#JodieComer has met w/ both #Marvel & #DC for roles (#Aquaman2 & #Flashpoint) off #FreeGuy buzz



But #JamesWan wants new Aquaman female lead to be Asian actress



Also #JJAbrams meeting w/ writers re #Superman, but no word if keeping #HenryCavill just yet pic.twitter.com/D8z5AQ7qC2