SÁBADO 12 DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2020
Entretenimiento
9 de diciembre de 2020 16:01

Primeras reacciones a 'Wonder Woman 1984': 'Un mensaje oportuno que llega en el momento perfecto'

'Wonder Woman 1984' se estrenará en los próximos días

'Wonder Woman 1984' se estrenará en los próximos días. Foto: Cortesía

Agencia Europa Press

Tras varios meses de retrasos, Warner ha decidido finalmente estrenar 'Wonder Woman 1984' de forma simultánea en salas de cine y en streaming a través de HBO Max el 25 de diciembre, sentando un precedente para toda su lista de estrenos de 2021. Y ahora que WW1984 está cerca, han comenzado a aparecer en línea las primeras reacciones de los críticos, siendo abrumadoramente positivas.

La secuela de Wonder Woman está dirigida nuevamente por Patty Jenkins y protagonizada por Gal Gadot. Chris Pine repite su papel como Steve Trevor tras su aparente muerte en la primera entrega, y en ésta ocasión la Princesa Diana se enfrentará a dos formidables enemigos, la mujer leopardo Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) y el taimado y carismático Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

Algunos ya han tenido la oportunidad de ver la cinta, y al parecer será tan bien recibida como su predecesora. Eric Eisenberg de CinemaBlend tuiteó: "¡Wonder Woman 1984 es fantástica! La historia tiene un mensaje excelente y oportuno, y contiene un montón de sorpresas. El trabajo de Cheetah y Max Lord es excelente".


"Tuve la suerte de ser de los primeros en ver Wonder Woman 1984. Me encantó", escribió Terri Schwartz de IGN. "La primera Wonder Woman es mi favorita de las películas modernas de DC, y WW1984 avanza de manera inteligente, dando una historia muy humana y muy hermosa para Diana Pince".


Otros periodistas también señalan el mensaje de la película como "tremendamente ambicioso y muy emotivo", y destacan la buena realización del filme, remarcando la diferencia entre una producción de éste tipo y las de los streaming. "También es muy larga, hasta el punto de veces, pero sobre todo me recordó lo maravilloso que puede hacerte sentir una gran superproducción", escribió Germain Lussier de ig9.

