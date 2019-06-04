'Suerte al intentar nadar': dos hombres cortaron la cola de un tiburón y lo devolvieron al agua

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

El video incluye contenido delicado que puede herir la sensibilidad de algunas personas. Sin embargo, quienes lo difunden piden a las personas que ayuden a viralizarlo "para que todos puedan ver cómo se ve la ignorancia". Las imágenes muestran a dos hombres que sacan un tiburón del agua, le cortan la cola y lo devuelven al mar al grito de "suerte al intentar nadar".

Aún con vida, pero sangrando, el animal se aleja del bote. A bordo de la embarcación viajaban dos hombres que, de acuerdo con información difundida por el portal Newsweek, trabajan en un barco pesquero de Islandia.



El video, dice el medio, circula desde finales de mayo cuando fue difundido por un canal islandés. Sin embargo, se volvió viral luego de que el actor Jason Momoa se refiriera a los hechos en su cuenta de Instagram. Lo hizo este lunes 3 de junio del 2019 con un poderoso mensaje.

"Apesta ver que seguramente son buenos hombres, amigos, proveedores y padres, pero hicieron esto. Su vida cambiará para siempre. Nunca en mi vida he visto algo tan cruel. Su risa hace que me enfurezca. Nunca antes he querido lastimar a una persona tanto como cuando los escuché reírse y lo que dijeron. Esto los cambiará y espero que ahora salven y protejan. Rezo por su redención. Todos nos equivocamos, pero lo que ustedes hicieron fue pura maldad. Recibirán lo que ese tiburón recibió. Váyanse a la m...." dice el mensaje del actor de 'Aquaman' que hasta este 4 de junio del 2019 suma más de un millón de 'me gusta' en la red social.



De acuerdo con información difundida por el medio australiano Gold Coast Bulletin, los dos autores de este cruel acto fueron despedidos de la empresa en la que trabajaban luego de que el clip se difundió. En una declaración enviada al canal islandés RUV la firma de pesca Saefelli dijo que las acciones de los involucrados son "completamente injustificables".



El animal mutilado por estos dos hombres es un tiburón de Groenlandia (Somniosus microcephalus) que, según la lista roja de la UICN se encuentra casi amenazada. La organización Save The Reef indica que estos tiburones son los vertebrados que viven más tiempo, entre 300 y 500 años. "Se cree que tienen genes únicos que pueden guardar el secreto de la longevidad para los humanos".



La especie, continúa la organización, "no alcanza su edad reproductiva hasta los 150 años, por lo que su población es muy pequeña aún sin humanos sentenciándolos a muerte cortando sus aletas como en este video".