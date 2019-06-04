'Suerte al intentar nadar': dos hombres cortaron la cola de un tiburón y lo devolvieron al agua
LEA TAMBIÉN
LEA TAMBIÉN
El video incluye contenido delicado que puede herir la sensibilidad de algunas personas. Sin embargo, quienes lo difunden piden a las personas que ayuden a viralizarlo "para que todos puedan ver cómo se ve la ignorancia". Las imágenes muestran a dos hombres que sacan un tiburón del agua, le cortan la cola y lo devuelven al mar al grito de "suerte al intentar nadar".
Aún con vida, pero sangrando, el animal se aleja del bote. A bordo de la embarcación viajaban dos hombres que, de acuerdo con información difundida por el portal Newsweek, trabajan en un barco pesquero de Islandia.
El video, dice el medio, circula desde finales de mayo cuando fue difundido por un canal islandés. Sin embargo, se volvió viral luego de que el actor Jason Momoa se refiriera a los hechos en su cuenta de Instagram. Lo hizo este lunes 3 de junio del 2019 con un poderoso mensaje.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
And there you are......it sucks to see that you are probably good men friends providers fathers but you fucking did this. Your life will forever change I have never in my life seen something so cruel. Your laugh makes me furious never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did when I heard your laugh and what u said. This will change you and hopefully you will save and protect I pray you find redemption. we all make mistakes but what u did was evil PURE EVIL. You will get what that shark got. FUCK YOU j
"Apesta ver que seguramente son buenos hombres, amigos, proveedores y padres, pero hicieron esto. Su vida cambiará para siempre. Nunca en mi vida he visto algo tan cruel. Su risa hace que me enfurezca. Nunca antes he querido lastimar a una persona tanto como cuando los escuché reírse y lo que dijeron. Esto los cambiará y espero que ahora salven y protejan. Rezo por su redención. Todos nos equivocamos, pero lo que ustedes hicieron fue pura maldad. Recibirán lo que ese tiburón recibió. Váyanse a la m...." dice el mensaje del actor de 'Aquaman' que hasta este 4 de junio del 2019 suma más de un millón de 'me gusta' en la red social.
De acuerdo con información difundida por el medio australiano Gold Coast Bulletin, los dos autores de este cruel acto fueron despedidos de la empresa en la que trabajaban luego de que el clip se difundió. En una declaración enviada al canal islandés RUV la firma de pesca Saefelli dijo que las acciones de los involucrados son "completamente injustificables".
El animal mutilado por estos dos hombres es un tiburón de Groenlandia (Somniosus microcephalus) que, según la lista roja de la UICN se encuentra casi amenazada. La organización Save The Reef indica que estos tiburones son los vertebrados que viven más tiempo, entre 300 y 500 años. "Se cree que tienen genes únicos que pueden guardar el secreto de la longevidad para los humanos".
La especie, continúa la organización, "no alcanza su edad reproductiva hasta los 150 años, por lo que su población es muy pequeña aún sin humanos sentenciándolos a muerte cortando sus aletas como en este video".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ Please share this video far and wide and tag people who need to see it so EVERYONE can see what true ignorance looks like as these idiots are destroying our marine life ecosystem. Sadly, it’s this kind of senseless killing that will be the end of our marine life, environment and eventually our own species too unless we change RIGHT AWAY! It’s absolutely disgusting that 2 fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. Greenland sharks are the longest living vertebrates on Earth, living between 300-500 years and are believed to have unique genes that could hold the secret to long life for us humans too. Unfortunately, they don’t reach breeding age until 150 years so their population is very low even without humans condemning them to death by cutting off their fins like you see in this video. It’s also speculated that their population is low because this shark species is fished for its liver oil in the Scandinavian region. Thankfully, these men were promptly fired from their jobs on board and it also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $8,000) in fines on animal cruelty charges…but hardly enough for this horrific act that shows what we are doing to sharks all over the world which must be stopped through all of us spreading awareness that we won’t tolerate this kind of behavior anymore!Thanks for the video @oceanskeepers we must work together to help these poor creatures before it’s too late! #savethesharks #saveourseas #endanimalcruelty #savethereef
- La fauna marina del Ecuador es un atractivo turístico
- Demandan a acuario francés tras la muerte de 30 tiburones martillo
- Pescadores ayudaron a tiburón ballena a regresar al mar en San Clemente
- Pescador fue testigo de cómo un tiburón gigante fue presa de otro más grande
- Científicos marcan por primera vez tiburones azules en Galápagos
- Descubren nueva área de crianza de tiburones martillo en las Islas Galápagos