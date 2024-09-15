La 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy, el galardón más prestigioso de la TV estadounidense, se celebra hoy, domingo 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. Este año, las series ‘Shōgun’ y ‘The Bear’ lideran las nominaciones, con 25 y 23 respectivamente.

Más noticias

La gala arrancará a las 20:00 (hora local en Estados Unidos), en Ecuador sería a las 19:00. ABC Network prevé transmitir en vivo. En Latinoamérica se puede acceder a las incidencias de la transmisión desde el canal de televisión pagada TNT o a través de las plataformas de streaming MAX o Hulu.

La presentación de los Premios Emmy estará a cargo del legendario actor de comedia Eugenio Levy y su hijo actor y productor, Dan Levy.

‘Shōgun’, una adaptación de la novela histórica de James Clavell, captura la atención por su producción y actuaciones, mientras que ‘The Bear’, comedia dramática sobre un restaurante en Chicago, es aclamada por su guion y dirección innovadores, según reseñó Los 40.

Entre los nominados también están ‘The Crown’, que sigue la vida de la reina Isabel II, y ‘The Morning Show’, que aborda los entresijos de un programa matutino de televisión.

En la categoría de mejor serie limitada está nominada: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ y ‘Fargo’ compiten por el codiciado premio.

La ceremonia no solo celebra los logros artísticos y técnicos, sino que refleja las tendencias y cambios en la TV a lo largo de los años. Este año hay una mezcla de antiguos y nuevos talentos.

Estos son los nominados de las categorías existentes:

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

‘Mi reno de peluche’

‘Fargo’

‘Lecciones de Química’

‘Ripley’

‘True Detective: Noche Polar’

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, de antología o película

Jodie Foster: ‘True Detective: Noche Polar’

Brie Larson: ‘Lecciones de Química’

Juno Temple: ‘Fargo’

Sofía Vergara: ‘Griselda’

Naomi Watts Feud: ‘Capote vs. The Swans’

Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película

Matt Bomer: ‘Fellow Travelers’

Richard Gadd: ‘Mi reno de peluche’

Jon Hamm: ‘Fargo’

Tom Hollander: ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swan’”

Andrew Scott: ‘Riple’

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película

Dakota Fanning: ‘Ripley’

Lily Gladstone: ‘Under The Bridge: El asesinato de Reena Virk’

Jessica Gunning: ‘Mi reno de peluche’

Aja Naomi King: ‘Lecciones de Química’

Diane Lane “Feud: ‘Capote vs. The Swans’

Nava Mau: ‘Bebé Reno’

Kali Reis: ‘True Detective: Noche Polar’

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película

Jonathan Bailey: ‘Fellow Travelers’

Robert Downey Jr.: ‘The Sympathizer’

Tom Goodman-Hill: ‘Mi reno de peluche’

John Hawkes: ‘True Detective: Noche Pola’

Lamorne Morris: ‘Fargo’

Lewis Pullman: ‘Lecciones de Química’

Treat Williams ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

Mejor serie drama

‘The Crown’

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

‘Fallout’

‘Shogun’

‘La Edad Dorada’

‘Slow Horses’

‘The Morning Show’

‘El problema de los tres cuerpos’

Mejor actriz en serie drama

Jennifer Aniston: ‘The Morning Show’

Carrie Coon: ‘La Edad Dorada’

Maya Erskine: ‘Sr. & Sra. Smith’

Anna Sawai: ‘Shōgun’

Imelda Staunton: ‘The Crown’

Reese Witherspoon: ‘The Morning Show’

Mejor actor en serie drama

Idris Elba: ‘Hijack’

Donald Glover: ‘Sr. & Sra. Smith’

Walton Goggins: ‘Fallout’

Gary Oldman: ‘Slow Horses’

Hiroyuki Sanada: ‘Shōgun’

Dominic West: ‘The Crown’

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie drama

Christine Baranski: ‘La Edad Dorada’

Nicole Beharie: ‘The Morning Show’

Elizabeth Debicki: ‘The Crown’

Greta Lee: ‘The Morning Show’

Lesley Manville: ‘The Crown’

Karen Pittman: ‘The Morning Show’

Holland Taylor: ‘The Morning Show’

Mejor actor de reparto en serie drama

Tadanobu Asano: ‘Shōgun’

Billy Crudup: ‘The Morning Show’

Mark Duplass: ‘The Morning Show’

Jon Hamm: ‘The Morning Show’

Takehiro Hira: ‘Shōgun’

Jack Lowden: ‘Slow Horses’

Jonathan Pryce: ‘The Crown’

Mejor serie comedia

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Curb your Enthusiasm’

‘Hacks’

‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

‘Palm Royale’

‘Reservation Dogs’

‘The Bear’

‘Lo que Hacemos en las Sombras’

Mejor actriz en serie comedia

Quinta Brunson: ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri: ‘The Bear’

Selena Gomez: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el edificio’

Maya Rudolph: ‘Loot’

Jean Smart: ‘Hacks’

Kristen Wiig: ‘Palm Royale’

Mejor actor en serie comedia

Matt Berry: ‘Lo que Hacemos en las Sombras’

Larry David Curb: ‘Your Enthusiasm’

Steve Martin: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

Martin Short: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

Jeremy Allen White: ‘The Bear’

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai: ‘Reservation Dogs’

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie comedia

Carol Burnett: ‘Palm Royale’

Liza Colón-Zayas ‘The Bear’

Hannah Einbinder: ‘Hacks’

Janelle James: ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph: ‘Abbott Elementary’

Meryl Streep: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

Mejor actor de reparto en serie comedia

Lionel Boyce: ‘The Bear’

Paul W. Downs: ‘Hacks’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: ‘The Bear’

Paul Rudd: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

Tyler James Williams: ‘Abbott Elementary’

Bowen Yang: ‘Saturday Night Live’

Mejor actriz invitada en serie comedia

Olivia Colman: ‘The Bear’

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘The Bear’

Kaitlin Olson: ‘Hacks’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

Maya Rudolph: ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kristen Wiig: ‘Saturday Night Live”‘

Mejor actor invitado en serie comedia

Jon Bernthal: ‘The Bear’

Matthew Broderick: ‘Solo Asesinatos en el Edificio’

Ryan Gosling: ‘Saturday Night Live’

Christopher Lloyd: ‘Hacks’

Bob Odenkirk: ‘The Bear’

Will Poulter: ‘The Bear’

Mejor Dirección

Mejor Dirección en serie limitada, antología o película

Weronika Tofilska ‘Mi reno de peluche’

Noah Hawley ‘Fargo’

Gus Van Sant Feud: ‘Capote vs. The Swans’

Millicent Shelton ‘Lecciones en Química’

Steven Zaillian ‘Ripley’

Issa López ‘True Detective: Noche Polar’

Mejor Dirección en serie drama

Hiro Murai ‘Sr. & Sra. Smith’

Frederick E.O. Toye ‘Shōgun’

Saul Metzstein ‘Slow Horses’

Stephen Daldry ‘The Crown’

Mimi Leder ‘The Morning Show’

Salli Richardson-Whitfield Winning Time: ‘The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’

Mejor Dirección en serie comedia

Randall Einhorn ‘Abbott Elementary’

Lucia Aniello ‘Hacks’

Christopher ‘Storer The Bear’

Ramy Youssef ‘The Bear’

Guy Ritchie ‘The Gentlemen’

Mary Lou Belli ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Mejor Guion

Mejor Guion en serie limitada, antología o película

‘Mi reno de peluche’

‘Black Mirror’

‘Fargo’

‘Fellow Travelers’

‘Ripley’

‘True Detective: Noche Polar’

Mejor Guion en serie drama

‘Fallout’

‘Sr. & Sra. Smith’

‘Shōgun (episodio “Anjin”)’

‘Shōgun (episodio “Crimson Sky”)’

‘Slow Horses’

‘The Crown’

Mejor Guion en serie comedia

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Girls5eva’

‘Hacks’

‘The Bear’

‘The Other Two’

‘Lo que Hacemos en las Sombras’

Mejor película para televisión

Mr. Monk Last Case: a Monk Movie

La reina de los concursos

Rojo, blanco y sangre azul

La gran exclusiva

Sin edulcorar

Mejor reality

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Traitors

The Voice

Top Chef

Mejor talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night con Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show con Stephen Colbert

