La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro vuelve a centrar la mirada del mundo.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera reveló a los nominados desde el Beverly Hilton y encendió la emoción por la edición 83.
Expectativa por la nueva edición
Los Globos de Oro se entregarán el 11 de enero de 2026 en Beverly Hills.
La gala es considerada la antesala directa a los premios Oscar. También reconoce a las series más destacadas del último año.
⭐ Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat | ‘Frankenstein’
- Ludwig Göransson | ‘Sinners’
- Jonny Greenwood | ‘One Battle After Another’
- Kangding Ray | ‘Sirāt’
- Max Richter | ‘Hamnet’
- Hans Zimmer | ‘F1’
⭐ Mejor actor de reparto – película
- Benicio del Toro | ‘Una batalla tras otra’
- Jacob Elordi | ‘Frankenstein’
- Paul Mescal | ‘Hamnet’
- Sean Penn | ‘Una batalla tras otra’
- Adam Sandler | ‘Jay Kelly’
- Stellan Skarsgård | ‘Sentimental Value’
⭐ Mejor canción
- Dream as One | ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ – Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- Golden | ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ – Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
- I Lied to You | ‘Sinners’ – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
- No Place Like Home | ‘Wicked: For Good’ – Stephen Schwartz
- The Girl in the Bubble | ‘Wicked: For Good’ – Stephen Schwartz
- Train Dreams | ‘Train Dreams’ – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
⭐ Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- ‘It Was Just an Accident’ | Neon | Francia
- ‘No Other Choice’ | Neon | Corea del Sur
- ‘The Secret Agent’ | Neon | Brasil
- ‘Sentimental Value’ | Neon | Noruega
- ‘Sirāt’ | Neon | España
- ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ | Willa | Túnez
⭐ Mejor guion – película
- Paul Thomas Anderson | ‘Una batalla tras otra’
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie | ‘Marty Supreme’
- Ryan Coogler | ‘Sinners’
- Jafar Panahi | ‘Solo fue un accidente’
- Eskil Vogt & Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell | ‘Hamnet’
⭐ Mejor película de animación
- ‘Arco’
- ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’
- ‘Elio’
- ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’
- ‘Little Amélie or the Character of Rain’
- ‘Zootopia 2’
⭐ Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson | ‘One Battle After Another’
- Ryan Coogler | ‘Sinners’
- Guillermo del Toro | ‘Frankenstein’
- Jafar Panahi | ‘It Was Just an Accident’
- Joachim Trier | ‘Sentimental Value’
- Chloé Zhao | ‘Hamnet’
⭐ Mejor serie dramática
- ‘The Diplomat’ | Netflix
- ‘The Pitt’ | HBO Max
- ‘Pluribus’ | Apple TV
- ‘Severance’ | Apple TV
- ‘Slow Horses’ | Apple TV
- ‘The White Lotus’ | HBO Max
- Timothée Chalamet | ‘Marty Supreme’
- George Clooney | ‘Jay Kelly’
- Leonardo DiCaprio | ‘One Battle After Another’
- Ethan Hawke | ‘Blue Moon’
- Lee Byung-Hun | ‘No Other Choice’
- Jesse Plemons | ‘Bugonia’
- Rose Byrne | ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
- Cynthia Erivo | ‘Wicked: For Good’
- Kate Hudson | ‘Song Sung Blue’
- Chase Infiniti | ‘One Battle After Another’
- Amanda Seyfried | ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’
- Emma Stone | ‘Bugonia’
