Lista de los nominados a los Emmy 2018 en las principales categorías

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregan este lunes, 17 de septiembre del 2018, en Los Ángeles.

Mejor serie dramática:



"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

"Westworld"



Mejor comedia:



"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"



Mejor actor dramático:



Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"



Mejor actriz dramática:



Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"



Mejor actor de comedia:



Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"



Mejor actriz de comedia:



Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"



Mejor actor dramático de reparto:



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"



Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:



Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:



Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"



Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:



Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"



Mejor miniserie:



"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"



Mejor película para televisión:



"Fahrenheit 451"

"Flint"

"Paterno"

"The Tale"

"USS Callister (Black Mirror)"



Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:



Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"



Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:



Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"



Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:



"Game of Thrones" 22

"Saturday Night Live" 21

"Westworld" 21

"The Handmaid's Tale" 20

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" 18



Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:



Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34

