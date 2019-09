La impactante imagen del huracán Dorian capturada por la NASA

From 260 miles in altitude, cameras outside the @Space_Station captured views of #HurricaneDorian at 11:27am ET on Sept. 2 as the storm churned over northwestern Bahamas.



Watch 🎥: https://t.co/OYjfvyLX3u

Read 📰: https://t.co/NT8SU5VNTZ pic.twitter.com/OFfr1PJSCm