Harrison Ford regresa a Hollywood para estrenar su película 'The Call of the Wild'

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The #Dolby-exclusive @callofthewild poster! (I know you guys have probably already seen this a squillion times by now, but I wanted to post it just for the record. Thanks for bearing with me!) Can you believe it’ll be in theaters in only three weeks?! 😳 #cotwbuck #callofthewild #thecallofthewild #callofthewildmovie #callofthewildbuck #buckcallofthewild #stbernardmix #saintbernardmix #stbernardsofinstagram #harrisonford #moviedog #dogmovie #mansbestfriend