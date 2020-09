Nans Peters ganó en solitario la etapa 8; Richard Carapaz asciende en la general

Pogacar (UAD) attacks from the GC group and is joined by Roglic (TJV) and Quintana (ARK).



However, @EganBernal helps reel them back in and a select GC group has formed including @RichardCarapazM who rejoins the other contenders after being dropped earlier on the climb. #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/SMpC6XoSyc