Un hombre cruza la Antártida a pie, solo y sin ayuda por primera vez

Casi 1 600 kilómetros en 54 días, solo y sin asistencia: un estadounidense que atravesó la Antártida de norte a sur a pie en solitario se convirtió esta semana en la primera persona en realizar tal hazaña.

“Logré mi objetivo: convertirme en la primera persona en la historia en cruzar el continente antártico de costa a costa, solo, sin ayuda”, escribió Colin O'Brady, un extriatleta profesional de 33 años, en su cuenta de Instagram.



Para sumar épica a esta proeza, O'Brady cubrió los últimos 125 kilómetros en 32 horas tras decidir hacer la última etapa de un tirón.



“Mientras hervía agua para prepararme el desayuno, una pregunta aparentemente imposible surgió en mi mente”, escribió O'Brady en Instagram. “Me pregunté: ¿Será posible hacer el camino que me queda hasta la meta de una tirada?”.



“Para cuando me estaba atando las botas, el plan imposible se había convertido en un objetivo consolidado”, dijo.



Su posición, definida por un GPS, era indicada cada día en su sitio web colinobrady.com.

O'Brady, nacido en Portland, Oregón (noroeste de Estados Unidos) , estudió economía en la prestigiosa Universidad de Yale, donde formó parte del equipo de natación. Foto: Colin O'Brady



- Carrera de a dos -

O'Brady salió junto al británico Louis Rudd, un exmilitar de 49 años, el 3 de noviembre del glaciar Union, en la Antártida, para ver quién lograba ser el primero en completar la hazaña de cruzar a pie solo y sin asistencia el continente helado. Caminaron por separado.



Tras pasar por el Polo Sur el 12 de diciembre, O'Brady terminó su viaje el miércoles en la barrera de hielo de Ross, al borde del Océano Pacífico. Rudd le sigue a uno o dos días de distancia.



“A pesar de que las últimas 32 horas han sido algunas de las horas más exigentes de mi vida, con toda honestidad han sido de los mejores momentos que he tenido”, dijo el estadounidense.



Con un cuarto de la superficie de su cuerpo gravemente quemado por un accidente en Tailandia en 2008, los médicos le dijeron que nunca podría volver a caminar normalmente, según la biografía de su sitio.



El diario The New York Times describió el esfuerzo de O'Brady como uno de los “hechos más notables de la historia polar”, a la altura de la “carrera por conquistar el Polo Sur” entre el noruego Roald Amundsen y el inglés Robert Falcon Scott en 1911.



O'Brady, nacido en Portland, Oregón (noroeste de Estados Unidos) , estudió economía en la prestigiosa Universidad de Yale, donde formó parte del equipo de natación, según su sitio web.



En 1996-97, un explorador noruego llamado Borge Ousland atravesó por primera vez la Antártida en soledad, pero recibió ayuda de terceros con cometas a lo largo de su travesía.



En 2016 un oficial del ejército inglés, el teniente coronel Henry Worsley, había intentado realizar la misma proeza, pero murió cuando buscaba terminar sin asistencia la travesía.



Este no es el primer récord de O'Brady. En 2016, escaló a las cumbres más altas de los siete continentes, incluido el Everest, en 132 días, lo que lo convirtió en el “escalador más rápido de las siete cumbres”.

