Richard Carapaz se quedó sin visa y no participará en el Tour de Gran Bretaña

🇬🇧😢 Sadly, and despite the Movistar Team following all procedures, @RichardCarapazM's visa for the @TourofBritain has not been granted in time for him to travel to the #OVOToB. @h_carretero will be replacing the Ecuadorian. Our race guide (starts Sat) 👇 https://t.co/AbMyERrNaS