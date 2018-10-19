Katy Perry elogia a Taylor Swift por demostrar su posición política en redes
LEA TAMBIÉN
LEA TAMBIÉN
La cantante estadounidense Katy Perry se pronunció el jueves 18 de octubre del 2018 sobre las publicaciones que su colega Taylor Swift ha emitido durante este mes de octubre referentes a las elecciones intermedias de Estados Unidos.
"Ella está dando un gran ejemplo", dijo la cantante a la revista Variety cuando llegó a la gala solidaria de la Fundación para la Investigación sobre el Sida (Amfar), en Los Ángeles, el jueves 18 de octubre.
El pasado 8 de octubre del 2018, Taylor Swift sorprendió a sus seguidores con un largo mensaje en Instagram en el que reafirmó su apoyo a los candidatos demócratas de Tenesse Phil Bredesen y Jim Cooper; a la lucha feminista y a los derechos Glbti.
Pese a fuertes especulaciones de rivalidad entre las cantantes por parte de medios de comunicación como TMZ y la revista People, Perry ha demostrado sus ganas de retomar su amistad con Swift. Lo hizo, por ejemplo, en mayo del 2018, cuando le envió un desayuno y una carta antes de que la intérprete de Shake It Off inicie su gira internacional Reputation tour.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Taylor Swift siguió manifestando su visión sobre los comicios electorales de medio término de su Estados Unidos que se realizarán el próximo 6 de octubre.
El 17 de octubre del 2018 realizó una nueva publicación en Instagram, donde acumula más de 112 millones de seguidores. "En el pasado, me he mostrado reacia a expresar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varias cosas que han pasado en mi vida y en el mundo durante los últimos dos años, me siento muy diferente al respecto ahora. Siempre he emitido mi voto y siempre lo haré, siempre que el candidato proteja y luche por los derechos humanos", expresó la cantante.
Swift acompañó el texto con una imagen tomada con una cámara Polaroid. Hasta este viernes 19 de octubre, supera más de dos millones de Me Gusta.
Katy Perry también es una artista que opina abiertamente sobre los sucesos políticos en Estados Unidos. En el 2016, cuando el país norteamericano estaba en plena campaña electoral, la artista apoyó a la excandidata Hillary Clinton. Además, le cedió su canción Roar para que la utilice durante sus eventos de campaña.
Tampoco es indiferente al gobierno de Donald Trump. En diálogo con Variety, Perry confesó que escribió Chained to the Rhythm una semana después de que el presidente ganara las elecciones en noviembre del 2016. Comentó que lo hizo como una manera de incentivar a las personas que no estaban de acuerdo con las políticas de Trump a luchar por un futuro mejor.