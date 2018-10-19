Katy Perry elogia a Taylor Swift por demostrar su posición política en redes

LEA TAMBIÉN

La cantante estadounidense Katy Perry se pronunció el jueves 18 de octubre del 2018 sobre las publicaciones que su colega Taylor Swift ha emitido durante este mes de octubre referentes a las elecciones intermedias de Estados Unidos.

"Ella está dando un gran ejemplo", dijo la cantante a la revista Variety cuando llegó a la gala solidaria de la Fundación para la Investigación sobre el Sida (Amfar), en Los Ángeles, el jueves 18 de octubre.



El pasado 8 de octubre del 2018, Taylor Swift sorprendió a sus seguidores con un largo mensaje en Instagram en el que reafirmó su apoyo a los candidatos demócratas de Tenesse Phil Bredesen y Jim Cooper; a la lucha feminista y a los derechos Glbti.



Pese a fuertes especulaciones de rivalidad entre las cantantes por parte de medios de comunicación como TMZ y la revista People, Perry ha demostrado sus ganas de retomar su amistad con Swift. Lo hizo, por ejemplo, en mayo del 2018, cuando le envió un desayuno y una carta antes de que la intérprete de Shake It Off inicie su gira internacional Reputation tour.

Taylor Swift siguió manifestando su visión sobre los comicios electorales de medio término de su Estados Unidos que se realizarán el próximo 6 de octubre.



El 17 de octubre del 2018 realizó una nueva publicación en Instagram, donde acumula más de 112 millones de seguidores. "En el pasado, me he mostrado reacia a expresar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varias cosas que han pasado en mi vida y en el mundo durante los últimos dos años, me siento muy diferente al respecto ahora. Siempre he emitido mi voto y siempre lo haré, siempre que el candidato proteja y luche por los derechos humanos", expresó la cantante.



Swift acompañó el texto con una imagen tomada con una cámara Polaroid. Hasta este viernes 19 de octubre, supera más de dos millones de Me Gusta.



Katy Perry también es una artista que opina abiertamente sobre los sucesos políticos en Estados Unidos. En el 2016, cuando el país norteamericano estaba en plena campaña electoral, la artista apoyó a la excandidata Hillary Clinton. Además, le cedió su canción Roar para que la utilice durante sus eventos de campaña.



Tampoco es indiferente al gobierno de Donald Trump. En diálogo con Variety, Perry confesó que escribió Chained to the Rhythm una semana después de que el presidente ganara las elecciones en noviembre del 2016. Comentó que lo hizo como una manera de incentivar a las personas que no estaban de acuerdo con las políticas de Trump a luchar por un futuro mejor.