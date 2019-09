Richard Carapaz formará parte del Team Ineos desde la temporada 2020

“I feel this is a great opportunity for me to continue my development and growth as a rider, working with a team that continues to go from strength-to-strength, year after year”@RichardCarapazM is excited to join @TeamINEOS on a 3-year deal from 2020



📢 https://t.co/LWGAPA5eYG pic.twitter.com/I0YltiPRaT