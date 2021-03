Militares en Birmania desatan una masacre de al menos 91 civiles, incluidos tres niños

My heart can't take this 💔



A father’s loud mourning as “My son is dead, my son is dead”. This 13 years old boy was shot dead to abdomen today.

Words can’t define any tragic scenes today.



ANTIFASCIST REVOLUTION#AntiFascistRevolution2021#Mar27Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/HZ7Kqe4OR5