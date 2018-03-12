Los creadores de 'Stranger Things' fueron acusados de maltrato
La camarógrafa Peyton Brown , quien trabajó en la producción del programa de Netflix, afirmóque los hermanos Matt y Ross Duffer, los creadores de 'Stranger Things', crearon un entorno de trabajo hostil para las mujeres,"abusando verbalmente" de ellas durante el rodaje.
En una publicación en Instagram, Brown dijo haber renunciado a la producción antes de filmar la tercera temporada como forma de apoyar a sus compañeras. "Fui testigo de cómo dos hombres en altas posiciones de poder buscaron y abusaron verbalmente de varias mujeres. Me prometí a mí misma que si estuviera en la situación para decir algo, lo haría", afirmó.
La trabajadora audiovisual apuntó contra los hermanos Duffer y detalló que en la filmación hubo "gritos, insultos, amenazas y personas fueron despedidas o forzadas a renunciar por ambas personas". Brown eliminó su comentario momentos después.
I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP. Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people. There is too much going on in this world to be regressive. There are too many amazing and highly respected men in respective positions of power that I have had the utmost pleasure of working beside. Those are the people I want to surround myself with. Those are the projects I want to be a part of. This industry is no longer led by a “few good men,” but instead by an OCEAN of ASTOUNDING WOMEN. Enough is enough. For my sisters- Time is up. #timesup #theabusestopsnow #ontobiggerandbetter #standupforwhatsright #womenempowerment #ladygrip #sisterhood #iatsesisters #wewillbeheard #thispicsaysitall
Tras conocerse la denuncia, los guionistas contestaron a través de un comunicado: "Nos sentimos muy mal al saber que alguien se pudo haber sentido incómodo en nuestro set. Debido al gran estrés que supone la producción, a veces los nervios se crispan, y por eso, pedimos disculpas".
"Creemos profundamente que debemos tratar a todos bien sin considerar su género, orientación sexual, raza, religión o cualquier otra cosa", dijeron los hermanos Duffer en su declaración. "Permanecemos totalmente comprometidos a proporcionar un entorno de trabajo seguro y colaborativo para todos en nuestras producciones".
Por su parte, Netflix también comentó sobre el tema: "Hemos estado investigando el caso desde que saliera esta alegación, y no hemos encontrado nada al respecto".