LUNES 12 DE MARZO DEL 2018
Tendencias Entretenimiento
12 de marzo de 2018 10:21

Los creadores de 'Stranger Things' fueron acusados de maltrato 

Los hermanos Duffer fueron acusados de maltrato en el set. Tras las acusaciones emitieron un comunicado. Foto: Imdb

Los hermanos Duffer fueron acusados de maltrato en el set. Tras las acusaciones emitieron un comunicado. Foto: Imdb

Infobae - Red de Noticias Albavisión

La camarógrafa Peyton Brown , quien trabajó en la producción del programa de Netflix, afirmóque los hermanos Matt y Ross Duffer, los creadores de 'Stranger Things', crearon un entorno de trabajo hostil para las mujeres,"abusando verbalmente" de ellas durante el rodaje.

En una publicación en Instagram, Brown dijo haber renunciado a la producción antes de filmar la tercera temporada como forma de apoyar a sus compañeras. "Fui testigo de cómo dos hombres en altas posiciones de poder buscaron y abusaron verbalmente de varias mujeres. Me prometí a mí misma que si estuviera en la situación para decir algo, lo haría", afirmó.

La trabajadora audiovisual apuntó contra los hermanos Duffer y detalló que en la filmación hubo "gritos, insultos, amenazas y personas fueron despedidas o forzadas a renunciar por ambas personas". Brown eliminó su comentario momentos después.

Tras conocerse la denuncia, los guionistas contestaron a través de un comunicado: "Nos sentimos muy mal al saber que alguien se pudo haber sentido incómodo en nuestro set. Debido al gran estrés que supone la producción, a veces los nervios se crispan, y por eso, pedimos disculpas".

"Creemos profundamente que debemos tratar a todos bien sin considerar su género, orientación sexual, raza, religión o cualquier otra cosa", dijeron los hermanos Duffer en su declaración. "Permanecemos totalmente comprometidos a proporcionar un entorno de trabajo seguro y colaborativo para todos en nuestras producciones".

Por su parte, Netflix también comentó sobre el tema: "Hemos estado investigando el caso desde que saliera esta alegación, y no hemos encontrado nada al respecto".

