Celebridades y personalidades de la industria de la moda reaccionan ante la muerte del diseñador Karl Lagerfeld
La capital de la moda recibió hoy con tristeza la noticia de la muerte del icónico diseñador alemán Karl Lagerfeld, al frente de la histórica firma Chanel y de la italiana Fendi, y lamentó la pérdida de un 'genio' y de su 'excepcional intuición'.
Estas son las primeras reacciones a su fallecimiento:
Carla Bruni, modelo: "Querido Karl, gracias por poner belleza y luz en nuestro mundo, tanto color en mitad de la oscuridad, tanto ingenio en estos aburridos días. Creo que no hubieras querido tantas lágrimas y tantas flores pero te extrañaremos. El mundo entero y yo te echaremos de menos".
Fendi: "Gracias Karl por el viaje más bonito. Con todo nuestro amor, tu familia de Fendi".
La firma homónima del diseñador, Karl Lagerfeld: "Descansa en paz, Karl. Con amor, de la familia del equipo Karl".
Dear Karl, thank you for all the sparkles .... thank you bringing beauty and lightness in our world, so much color in the darkness, so much wit in our dull days. I think you wouldn’t have wished for too many tears or too many flowers but you will be missed. The whole world and I will miss you. RIP 🙏 Cher Karl, merci pour toutes ces étincelles ✨.... merci d’avoir apporté tant de beauté et de légèreté dans ce monde si lourd, tant de couleurs dans cette grisaille, tant d’esprit dans cette époque éteinte. Je crois que vous n’auriez pas aimé trop de larmes, trop de fleurs ou de couronnes mais vous allez beaucoup manquer. À moi comme au monde entier.
Virgil Abloh, director creativo de Louis Vuitton: "Esta imagen fue suficiente para hacer soñar a mi generación", escribió junto a una imagen de Lagerfeld junto al diseñador japonés Nigo.
Donatella Versace: "Karl, tu ingenio tocó tantas vidas, especialmente la de Gianni (su hermano) y la mía. Nunca olvidaremos tu increíble talento y tu infinita inspiración. Siempre aprendimos de ti".
Vanessa Paradis, actriz francesa: "Es un privilegio. Es cierto, es un privilegio poder decir que has trabajado con él, que lo has escuchado hablar, que has hablado con él, que has sido vestida por él. Tengo mucha, mucha, mucha suerte".
Alain Wertheimer, consejero delegado de Chanel: "Gracias a su creativo ingenio, generosidad y excepcional intuición, Karl Lagerfeld fue un adelantado a su tiempo, a lo que contribuyó ampliamente con el éxito de Chanel a través del mundo. Hoy no solo pierdo un amigo, perdemos una mente creativa extraordinaria a quien le di carta blanca en la década de los 80 para reinventar la marca".
Bruno Pavlosky, presidente de Chanel: "Desfile tras desfile, colección tras colección, Karl Lagerfeld dejó su huella en la leyenda de Gabrielle Chanel y la historia de la casa. Promovió firmemente el talento y la experiencia de los talleres y manualidades de Chanel, permitiendo que este conocimiento excepcional brille en todo el mundo. El mayor tributo que podemos rendirle hoy es continuar siguiendo el camino trazado por él, citando a Karl, seguir abrazando el presente e inventando el futuro".
Bernard Arnault, consejero delegado del grupo LVMH (propietario de Fendi): "Su talento y gusto son de lo más excepcional que he visto nunca. Siempre recordaré su inmensa imaginación, su inagotable energía, el virtuosismo de sus dibujos, su capacidad de crear nuevas tendencias temporada tras temporada, su valiosa y cuidada independencia, su cultura enciclopédica y su ingenio único, y su elocuencia".
Simon Porte Jacquemus, diseñador de Jacquemus, uno de los jóvenes talentos preferidos del creador publicó una fotografía de ambos en su cuenta de Instagram acompañada del título: "Karl, para siempre".
Anne Hidalgo, alcaldesa de París: "Era un genio. En el seno de la maison Chanel, inventó y reinventó con pasión, exigencia, excelencia. Su arte dio colores y formas al amor, al refinamiento, a lo asombroso y a lo maravilloso.
J’éprouve énormément de tristesse à l’annonce du décès de @karllagerfeld, un immense artiste et un ami d’une sensibilité rare qui a accompagné toute sa vie les femmes dans leur liberté et leur affirmation. #KarlLagerfeld était un génie. Au sein de la maison @chanelofficial, il inventait et réinventait avec passion, exigence, excellence. Son art donnait des couleurs et des formes à l’amour, au raffinement, à l’époustouflant, au merveilleux. Plus qu’une incarnation de Paris, il était Paris. Toutes celles et tous ceux qui l'ont connu se souviendront de sa gentillesse, de sa générosité et de l’attention sincère qu’il portait aux plus fragiles. Je le remercie de tout mon cœur et j’adresse toute mon amitié aux équipes de la maison Chanel aujourd’hui endeuillée.
Más que una encarnación de París, él era París. Todos los que le conocieron se acordarán de su amabilidad, su generosidad y su atención sincera hacia los más frágiles".