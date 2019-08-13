Nuevo escándalo involucra a Katty Perry como autora de una agresión sexual
El modelo estadounidense Josh Kloss acusa a la cantante Katty Perry de haberlo agredido sexualmente durante una fiesta. Mediante una serie de publicaciones que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram, Kloss denunció a la artista el lunes 12 de agosto de 2019.
El modelo de 38 años participó en el video de la canción ‘Teenage Dream’ de Perry y desde aquella vez que trabajaron juntos mantenían una relación de amistad. Kloss menciona en su publicación que la cantante “era fría como el hielo cuando otras personas estaban cerca”, pero que su actitud era genial y amable mientras estaban solos.
En la publicación de Instagram, el hombre dice que quiso realizar un homenaje por el aniversario del tema ‘Teenage Dream’ que fue publicado en el 2010. Sin embargo, prefirió relatar la supuesta agresión sexual que habría sufrido por parte de Perry.
En una fiesta de cumpleaños a la que el modelo asistió por invitación de la cantante estadounidense, asegura que ella le arrancó la ropa para que el resto de asistentes a la fiesta vieran su miembro viril. “¿Se imaginan lo patético y avergonzado que me sentía?, se lee en la publicación.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
Según Kloss, se animó a contar esta experiencia ahora “porque nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres de poder son perversos. Pero las mujeres poderosas son igual de desagradables”. Además, cuenta que por trabajo hecho para el video de la canción de Perry solo recibió USD 650. Y que luego de ello, los representantes de la artista se comunicaron con él para pedirle que no comente nada sobre ella.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”
En el texto de publicación que tiene una foto de Perry y Kloss finaliza con “feliz aniversario a uno de los trabajos más confusos, agresivos y menospreciados que he hecho. Iba a tocar la canción con un ukele, pero pensé no voy a ayudarla con su imagen ni un segundo más”.
Esa acusación vuelve a embarrar la carrera de la cantante que fue acusada de plagio recientemente. Su canción ‘Dark House’ fue copiada de un rap cristiano según la justicia estadounidense. En un tribunal de Los Ángeles se dictaminó que Katy Perry y su equipo deberán pagarle USD 2,78 millones al cantante Marcus Gray.
