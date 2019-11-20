Estos son los artistas nominados en las principales categorías de los premios Grammy 2020
La cantante y rapera estadounidense Lizzo consiguió este miércoles ocho nominaciones a los premios Grammy de la industria discográfica y se colocó a la cabeza de un grupo en el que abundan otros recién llegados como Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.
La gala de premiación se desarrollará el próximo 26 de enero del 2019 en Los Ángeles. Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías:
Álbum del año
'i,i', Bon Iver
'Norman Fucking Rockwell!', Lana Del Rey
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish
'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande
'I Used To Know Her', H.E.R.
'7', Lil Nas X
'Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)', Lizzo
'Father Of The Bride', Vampire Weekend
Grabación del año (mejor canción)
Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Canción del año (compositor)
Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (canción de la película 'A Star Is Born')
Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place
Taylor Swift, Lover
Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, Someone You Loved
Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts
Mejor artista nuevo
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Mejor video musical
The Chemical Brothers, We've Got to Try
Gary Clark Jr, This Land
FKA twigs, Cellophane
Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Tove Lo, Glad He's Gone
Mejor álbum de rap
'Revenge Of The Dreamers III', Dreamville
'Championships', Meek Mill
'I Am > I Was', 21 Savage
'Igor', Tyler, The Creator
'The Lost Boy', YBN Cordae
Mejor álbum de rock
'Amo', Bring Me The Horizon
'Social Cues', Cage The Elephant
'In The End', The Cranberries
'Trauma', I Prevail
'Feral Roots', Rival Sons
Mejor álbum pop vocal
'The Lion King: The Gift', Beyonce
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish
'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande
'No. 6 Collaborations Project', Ed Sheeran
'Lover', Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
'U.F.O.F.', Big Thief
'Assume Form', James Blake
'i, i', Bon Iver
Father of the Bride', Vampire Weekend
'Anima', Thom Yorke
Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo
'Gece', Altin Gun
'What Heat', Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley
'African Giant', Burna Boy
'Fanm D'Ayiti', Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet
'Celia', Angelique Kidjo
