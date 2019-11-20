Estos son los artistas nominados en las principales categorías de los premios Grammy 2020

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

La cantante y rapera estadounidense Lizzo consiguió este miércoles ocho nominaciones a los premios Grammy de la industria discográfica y se colocó a la cabeza de un grupo en el que abundan otros recién llegados como Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.



La gala de premiación se desarrollará el próximo 26 de enero del 2019 en Los Ángeles. Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías:



Álbum del año



'i,i', Bon Iver

'Norman Fucking Rockwell!', Lana Del Rey

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish

'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande

'I Used To Know Her', H.E.R.

'7', Lil Nas X

'Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)', Lizzo

'Father Of The Bride', Vampire Weekend





Grabación del año (mejor canción)





Hey, Ma, Bon Iver

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Talk, Khalid

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee





Canción del año (compositor)





Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (canción de la película 'A Star Is Born')

Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place

Taylor Swift, Lover

Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, Someone You Loved

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts





Mejor artista nuevo



Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola





Mejor video musical



The Chemical Brothers, We've Got to Try

Gary Clark Jr, This Land

FKA twigs, Cellophane

Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Tove Lo, Glad He's Gone



Mejor álbum de rap



'Revenge Of The Dreamers III', Dreamville

'Championships', Meek Mill

'I Am > I Was', 21 Savage

'Igor', Tyler, The Creator

'The Lost Boy', YBN Cordae



Mejor álbum de rock



'Amo', Bring Me The Horizon

'Social Cues', Cage The Elephant

'In The End', The Cranberries

'Trauma', I Prevail

'Feral Roots', Rival Sons





Mejor álbum pop vocal



'The Lion King: The Gift', Beyonce

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish

'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande

'No. 6 Collaborations Project', Ed Sheeran

'Lover', Taylor Swift



Mejor álbum de música alternativa



'U.F.O.F.', Big Thief

'Assume Form', James Blake

'i, i', Bon Iver

Father of the Bride', Vampire Weekend

'Anima', Thom Yorke

Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo



'Gece', Altin Gun

'What Heat', Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley

'African Giant', Burna Boy

'Fanm D'Ayiti', Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet

'Celia', Angelique Kidjo

