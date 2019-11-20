PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
MIÉRCOLES 20 DE NOVIEMBRE DEL 2019
Expertos en reptiles y anfibios participan en el primer...
Niña del pueblo Saraguro le pide al presidente Moreno...
Completan el primer mapa geológico de la luna Titán,...
El escritor Javier Vásconez y el ilustrador Jorge Velarde...
Así suena la Tierra cuando es golpeada por una tormenta...
El cineasta Noah Hawley escribirá y dirigirá la próxima...
Warner Bros trabaja en secuela de 'Joker' con Joaquin...
Miami ofrece recompensa por 'capturar' gatos callejeros...
Prev
Next
Tendencias Entretenimiento
20 de noviembre de 2019 11:27

Estos son los artistas nominados en las principales categorías de los premios Grammy 2020

Los cantantes Billie Elish, Lizzo, Bon Iver y Rosalía figuran como nominados en las principales categorías de los premios Grammy que serán entregados el próximo 26 de enero del 2019. Foto: Instagram Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Bon Iver y Rosalía

Los cantantes Billie Elish, Lizzo, Bon Iver y Rosalía figuran como nominados en las principales categorías de los premios Grammy que serán entregados el próximo 26 de enero del 2019. Foto: Instagram Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Bon Iver y Rosalía

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 2
Sorprendido 0
Contento 0
Agencia AFP

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

La cantante y rapera estadounidense Lizzo consiguió este miércoles ocho nominaciones a los premios Grammy de la industria discográfica y se colocó a la cabeza de un grupo en el que abundan otros recién llegados como Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.

La gala de premiación se desarrollará el próximo 26 de enero del 2019 en Los Ángeles. Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías:

Álbum del año 

'i,i', Bon Iver
'Norman Fucking Rockwell!', Lana Del Rey
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish
'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande
'I Used To Know Her', H.E.R.
'7', Lil Nas X
'Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)', Lizzo
'Father Of The Bride', Vampire Weekend


Grabación del año (mejor canción)


Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee


Canción del año (compositor)


Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (canción de la película 'A Star Is Born')
Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, Bad Guy 
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker,  Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place 
Taylor Swift, Lover 
Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!  
Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman,  Someone You Loved 
Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts  


Mejor artista nuevo

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola


Mejor video musical

The Chemical Brothers, We've Got to Try 
Gary Clark Jr, This Land  
FKA twigs, Cellophane 
Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road 
Tove Lo, Glad He's Gone 

Mejor álbum de rap

'Revenge Of The Dreamers III', Dreamville
'Championships', Meek Mill
'I Am > I Was', 21 Savage
'Igor', Tyler, The Creator
'The Lost Boy', YBN Cordae

Mejor álbum de rock

'Amo', Bring Me The Horizon
'Social Cues', Cage The Elephant
'In The End', The Cranberries
'Trauma', I Prevail
'Feral Roots', Rival Sons


Mejor álbum pop vocal

'The Lion King: The Gift', Beyonce
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish
'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande
'No. 6 Collaborations Project', Ed Sheeran
'Lover', Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

'U.F.O.F.', Big Thief
'Assume Form', James Blake
'i, i', Bon Iver
Father of the Bride', Vampire Weekend
'Anima', Thom Yorke

Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo

'Gece', Altin Gun
'What Heat', Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley
'African Giant', Burna Boy
'Fanm D'Ayiti', Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet
'Celia', Angelique Kidjo

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (0)
No (1)
12:41
Expertos en reptiles y anfibios participan en el primer Congreso de Herpetología de América en la UDLA
12:27
Niña del pueblo Saraguro le pide al presidente Moreno ‘no persiga a nuestros hermanos indígenas’
12:26
Completan el primer mapa geológico de la luna Titán, un 'espejo' de la Tierra
12:22
El escritor Javier Vásconez y el ilustrador Jorge Velarde se unieron para el libro 'Roldán'
1
Conozca el proceso para repatriar bienes arqueológicos a Ecuador
Los trajes que lucirán los personajes de la Mama Negra están listos para desfilar
Cuatro comunas de Imbabura fueron galardonadas por su manejo de alpacas
El Niño Viajero visita a sus devotos antes del pase de Navidad
Cocaderos en Esmeraldas se regularizarán
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
El guapo de la barra
Las notas de Ecuador tras perder con Colombia
Alejandro Ribadeneira
Texto y contexto crítico
Aprender de los errores estratégicos
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
Informe Judicial
Jueces probos para la Corte Nacional
Geovanny Tipanluisa
Economía de a pie
Hola robots, ¿adiós mujeres?
Mónica Orozco
Análisis internacional
Por unas elecciones limpias y libres en Bolivia
Gonzalo Ruiz Álvarez
El guapo de la barra
Las notas de Ecuador tras perder con Colombia
Alejandro Ribadeneira
1
Inamhi alerta el descenso de temperaturas; Latacunga es la ciudad más fría del Ecuador con 3,4° C
2
Lista la programación por fiestas de Quito: Nicky Jam, Cristian Castro, Guardarraya y La Vagancia, entre los artistas que se subirán a los escenarios
1
Multa de USD 1 38 millones a Conecel queda suspendida
2
Ecuador reconoce que vive 'boom minero' y promete proteger el medioambiente

© Derechos reservados 2018 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.