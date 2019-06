NASA enviará una misión a una Luna de Saturno en busca del origen de la vida

We’re sending a spacecraft to Saturn’s largest moon Titan! #Dragonfly is a dual-quadcopter & will be able to fly miles & miles across Titan’s surface, landing in a variety of locations to conduct science. Congrats to the @JHUAPL team, we're all so excited! https://t.co/ChyYRDvOXF pic.twitter.com/7SjrVOPCjW