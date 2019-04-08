Duques de Sussex no quieren regalos para su hijo y piden donaciones para instituciones que ayudan a niños
La duquesa Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry piden donaciones para organizaciones benéficas, en lugar de recibir regalos a su próximo bebé. La pareja solicitó a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, que consideren enviar donativos a los niños más necesitados.
Este viernes 5 de abril del 2019, Megan y Harry decidieron destacar cuatro organizaciones que se encargan del cuidado de los menores de edad en sus redes sociales. Los recién casados agradecieron los obsequios que los seguidores querían enviar por la llegada de su primer hijo, pero solicitaron que se considere entregar donaciones a fundaciones que benefician a niños, según informa el portal web ET online.
La primera institución que los Duques mencionan es The Lunchbox Fund, que ofrece comidas escolares a niños con signos de desnutrición en Sudáfrica. También Little Village y baby2baby, que son organizaciones que proporcionan ropa, juguetes y otros artículos a los niños que no pueden acceder a las necesidades básicas. Y, por último, WellChild , que brinda apoyo a niños con enfermedades graves y a sus familias en el Reino Unido.
Megan y Harry están esperando la llegada de su primer bebé. Los padres decidieron no averiguar el sexo del bebé, aseguró una fuente cercana a la familia real, según ET online.