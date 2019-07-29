Meghan Markle edita la revista Vogue con enfoque en 'mujeres rompedoras'
LEA TAMBIÉN
LEA TAMBIÉN
Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, editó el número de septiembre de la revista de moda Vogue en el Reino Unido, donde destacó la actividad de quince mujeres que "rompen barreras" y conversa con la ex primera dama estadounidense, Michelle Obama.
La duquesa, que fue madre en mayo, es la primera persona famosa que ejerce de "directora invitada" del ejemplar de septiembre de la publicación, considerado el más importante del año porque anuncia la colección otoño-invierno, explica su director, Edward Enninful.
Es sin embargo la tercera miembro de la monarquía británica en figurar en la revista, después de que lo hicieran la fallecida princesa Diana, en tres ocasiones, y en 2016 la duquesa de Cambridge, Catalina, con motivo del centenario del Vogue británico.
Meghan Markle, que trabajó durante siete meses en la preparación de este número, elaboró una portada en cuadrícula donde aparecen quince mujeres de varios ámbitos y razas que, con su labor o su experiencia personal, contribuyen a cambiar el mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
El cuadrado del medio hace las veces de espejo para que la lectora se vea reflejada y se sienta "inspirada" a mejorar su entorno, según el mensaje interior de la duquesa, cuya foto no aparece en primera plana porque, según Enninful, ella consideró que habría sido "presuntuoso".
Las estrellas de la portada son la primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Arden; la activista por el medio ambiente Greta Thunberg; las actrices Jane Fonda; Salma Hayek Pinault; Laverne Cox; Jameela Jamil; Yara Shahidi y Gemma Chan; y las modelos Christy Turlington Burns; Adwoa Aboah y Adut Akech.
Bajo el título de "Fuerzas para el cambio", figuran asimismo la boxeadora Ramla Ali; la activista por la diversidad Sinead Burke; la bailarina Francesca Hayward y la escritora Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
En las páginas interiores, Markle, de 37 años, conversa con Michelle Obama y entrevista a la primatóloga británica Jane Goodall y a su propio esposo, el príncipe Enrique -hijo menor de Diana y el príncipe Carlos, heredero al trono del Reino Unido-.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
En un mensaje a los lectores, adelantado en vísperas de la publicación de la revista el 2 de agosto, la duquesa dice que ha sido "muy gratificante" trabajar con Enninful y su equipo y enfocar este ejemplar en "los valores, las causas y las personas que tienen un impacto en el mundo de hoy".
"A través de esta lente, espero que sientan la fuerza colectiva en esta diversa selección de mujeres elegidas para la portada y también del equipo que escogí para que me apoyara", escribe la exactriz. "Espero que los lectores se sientan tan inspirados como yo por las fuerzas para el cambio que encontrarán en estas páginas", afirma en su editorial.
- Meghan Markle y la reina Isabel se enfrentan por la crianza de Archie
- Lluvia de críticas a Meghan Markle por la forma de cargar a su bebé
- El príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle rompieron el protocolo con el bautizo de su hijo y generan controversia
- El príncipe Enrique y Meghan Markle bautizarán a Archie en la intimidad