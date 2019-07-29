PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
LUNES 29 DE JULIO DEL 2019
Tendencias Entretenimiento
29 de julio de 2019

Meghan Markle edita la revista Vogue con enfoque en 'mujeres rompedoras'

La exactriz Meghan Markle dará a luz a su primer hijo, que será el cuarto nieto de la Reina Isabel. Foto: EFE

La duquesa de Sussex Meghan Markle editó la revista de moda Vogue en el Reino Unido. En el número contó historias de mujeres "rompedoras". Foto: EFE

Agencia EFE

Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, editó el número de septiembre de la revista de moda Vogue en el Reino Unido, donde destacó la actividad de quince mujeres que "rompen barreras" y conversa con la ex primera dama estadounidense, Michelle Obama.

La duquesa, que fue madre en mayo, es la primera persona famosa que ejerce de "directora invitada" del ejemplar de septiembre de la publicación, considerado el más importante del año porque anuncia la colección otoño-invierno, explica su director, Edward Enninful.

Es sin embargo la tercera miembro de la monarquía británica en figurar en la revista, después de que lo hicieran la fallecida princesa Diana, en tres ocasiones, y en 2016 la duquesa de Cambridge, Catalina, con motivo del centenario del Vogue británico.

Meghan Markle, que trabajó durante siete meses en la preparación de este número, elaboró una portada en cuadrícula donde aparecen quince mujeres de varios ámbitos y razas que, con su labor o su experiencia personal, contribuyen a cambiar el mundo.

El cuadrado del medio hace las veces de espejo para que la lectora se vea reflejada y se sienta "inspirada" a mejorar su entorno, según el mensaje interior de la duquesa, cuya foto no aparece en primera plana porque, según Enninful, ella consideró que habría sido "presuntuoso".

Las estrellas de la portada son la primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Arden; la activista por el medio ambiente Greta Thunberg; las actrices Jane Fonda; Salma Hayek Pinault; Laverne Cox; Jameela Jamil; Yara Shahidi y Gemma Chan; y las modelos Christy Turlington Burns; Adwoa Aboah y Adut Akech.

Bajo el título de "Fuerzas para el cambio", figuran asimismo la boxeadora Ramla Ali; la activista por la diversidad Sinead Burke; la bailarina Francesca Hayward y la escritora Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

En las páginas interiores, Markle, de 37 años, conversa con Michelle Obama y entrevista a la primatóloga británica Jane Goodall y a su propio esposo, el príncipe Enrique -hijo menor de Diana y el príncipe Carlos, heredero al trono del Reino Unido-.

En un mensaje a los lectores, adelantado en vísperas de la publicación de la revista el 2 de agosto, la duquesa dice que ha sido "muy gratificante" trabajar con Enninful y su equipo y enfocar este ejemplar en "los valores, las causas y las personas que tienen un impacto en el mundo de hoy".

"A través de esta lente, espero que sientan la fuerza colectiva en esta diversa selección de mujeres elegidas para la portada y también del equipo que escogí para que me apoyara", escribe la exactriz. "Espero que los lectores se sientan tan inspirados como yo por las fuerzas para el cambio que encontrarán en estas páginas", afirma en su editorial.

