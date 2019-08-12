Versace, Givenchy y Coach se disculpan por camiseta que molestó a China
Versace, Givenchy y Coach debieron presentar excusas por haber puesto en venta camisetas en cuyo diseño aparecían Hong Kong y Taiwán como países independientes, lo que es considerado como una afrenta a la soberanía de China.
La marca italiana diseñó una camiseta que representa una lista de ciudades seguidas del nombre de su país, como “París - Francia”. Pero también “Hong Kong - Hong Kong”, aunque la excolonia británica fue devuelta a China en 1997.
El lunes (12 de agosto del 2019) la francesa Givenchy y la estadounidense Coach también eran señaladas por sacar a la venta camisetas que sugieren como territorio independiente, además de Hong Kong, a Taiwán, que China considera una provincia rebelde.
Las tres marcas tuvieron que ofrecer disculpas, asegurando que los modelos señalados fueron retirados de los puntos de venta.
“La casa Givenchy presenta excusas sinceras por este error, que no refleja su profundo respeto por el público chino”, aseguró la marca francesa en un comunicado.
“Amamos a China y respetamos resueltamente su soberanía territorial nacional”, dijo Versace el domingo en su cuenta de Weibo, el 'Twitter chino' donde fue blanco de críticas.
Coach dijo que reconoce “la gravedad de este error ” y lo lamenta “profundamente”.
