PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
LUNES 12 DE AGOSTO DEL 2019
Mujer llevó a sus perros a nadar en un lago; horas...
BTS, reyes del pop surcoreano, anuncian que se tomarán...
Las primeras palabras de Miley Cyrus tras su separación...
Amuletos contra la mala suerte, el último y sorprendente...
Artista crea un mural contra el encarcelamiento de...
Evaluaciones prácticas, desde el 19 de agosto en la...
Tiempo con papá y mamá, ideal en vacaciones
Una muestra hace pensar sobre la vida en el Yasuní
Prev
Next
Tendencias Entretenimiento
12 de agosto de 2019 09:39

Versace, Givenchy y Coach se disculpan por camiseta que molestó a China

Imagen referencial. La diseñadora Donatella Versace tuvo que ofrecer disculpas por una camiseta de la marca que despertó polémica en China. Las firmas de lujo Givenchy y Coach también se disculparon. Foto: AFP.

Imagen referencial. La diseñadora Donatella Versace tuvo que ofrecer disculpas por una camiseta de la marca que despertó polémica en China. Las firmas de lujo Givenchy y Coach también se disculparon. Foto: AFP.

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 0
Sorprendido 0
Contento 0
Agencia AFP

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

Versace, Givenchy y Coach debieron presentar excusas por haber puesto en venta camisetas en cuyo diseño aparecían Hong Kong y Taiwán como países independientes, lo que es considerado como una afrenta a la soberanía de China.

La marca italiana diseñó una camiseta que representa una lista de ciudades seguidas del nombre de su país, como “París - Francia”. Pero también “Hong Kong - Hong Kong”, aunque la excolonia británica fue devuelta a China en 1997.

El lunes (12 de agosto del 2019) la francesa Givenchy y la estadounidense Coach también eran señaladas por sacar a la venta camisetas que sugieren como territorio independiente, además de Hong Kong, a Taiwán, que China considera una provincia rebelde.

Las tres marcas tuvieron que ofrecer disculpas, asegurando que los modelos señalados fueron retirados de los puntos de venta.

“La casa Givenchy presenta excusas sinceras por este error, que no refleja su profundo respeto por el público chino”, aseguró la marca francesa en un comunicado.


“Amamos a China y respetamos resueltamente su soberanía territorial nacional”, dijo Versace el domingo en su cuenta de Weibo, el 'Twitter chino'  donde fue blanco de críticas.

Coach dijo que reconoce “la gravedad de este error ” y lo lamenta “profundamente”.

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (2)
No (0)
10:48
Mujer llevó a sus perros a nadar en un lago; horas después murieron de intoxicación
10:49
Gobierno dice que atentado contra abogado Raúl Llerena en Guayaquil sería un ‘ataque selectivo’
10:38
Alerta en Latacunga por los niveles de inseguridad y crímenes
10:33
Independientes de Ecuador y Argentina pujan por pase a semifinales
1
Alerta en Latacunga por los niveles de inseguridad y crímenes
Una muestra hace pensar sobre la vida en el Yasuní
Artesanías de Pedernales con sello manabita
La Copa de Campeones sirve de vitrina para los nuevos talentos
El cantón Ríoverde atrae a los turistas con su gastronomía
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
Economía de a pie
Proteger al pequeño productor bananero
Mónica Orozco
Análisis internacional
Putin en 20 años consolida su modelo de poder
Gonzalo Ruiz Álvarez
El balcón de Ecuador
Ambato y su memoria del terremoto de 1949
Betty Jumbo
El guapo de la barra
5 razones para darle la Tricolor a Repetto de una vez por todas
Alejandro Ribadeneira
Planeta Deporte
La legión ecuatoriana del ciclismo pide paso
Santiago Guerrero
Análisis internacional
Putin en 20 años consolida su modelo de poder
Gonzalo Ruiz Álvarez
1
Nieto revela foto inédita de Don Ramón días antes de morir
2
Fiscalía investiga el caso de agresión sexual contra una bebé que murió en Quevedo
1
Alberto Fernández logra amplia ventaja en elecciones primarias de Argentina, previas a presidenciales
2
Lenín igualando a Correa

© Derechos reservados 2018 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.