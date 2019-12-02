PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
LUNES 02 DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2019
Entretenimiento
2 de diciembre de 2019 19:23

Lil Bub, el famoso gato de Instagram, muere a los 8 años de edad

Lil Bub falleció el 1 de diciembre de 2019 a a causa de sus enfermedad ósea. Foto: Instagram

Lil Bub falleció el 1 de diciembre de 2019 a causa de la enfermedad ósea que padecía. Foto: Instagram

Redacción Elcomercio.com

Lil Bub, el gato conocido en redes sociales por su cara particular con ojos saltones y la lengua afuera, falleció el domingo 1 de diciembre del 2019. Así lo dio a conocer su dueño mediante una publicación en Instagram.

El gatito tenía 8 años y padecía de varias deformidades genéticas que hacía que sus extremidades sean más pequeñas de lo normal. La particular apariencia de Lil Bub le hizo conseguir más de dos millones de seguidores en Instagram.

Mike Bridavsky, dueño del gato, para despedir a su mascota escribió en la red social que “en la mañana del domingo 1 de diciembre, perdimos la fuerza viviente más pura, amable y mágica de nuestro planeta. Bub estaba alegre y llena de amor acostada en nuestra cama con nosotros el sábado por la noche, pero inesperadamente falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía. Siempre he sido completamente transparente sobre la salud de Bub, y no era ningún secreto que estaba luchando contra una enfermedad ósea persistente y agresiva”.

This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o

El felino fue el primero en ser diagnosticado con osteopetrosis cuando tenía un año de edad. En 2015, un grupo de científicos mostró interés por investigar el genoma de Lil Bub y con ello se hicieron descubrimientos que explicaron las mutaciones genéticas que sufría el gato.

En la publicación de Bridavsky también se explica que gracias a su fama “se logró recaudar más de USD 700 000 para animales necesitados y extendió un mensaje de determinación, positividad y perseverancia para personas de todo el mundo”.

Para finalizar el dueño de Lil Bub escribió “siempre me sentí honrado de que me hayas elegido como tu cuidador. Por favor visítanos a todos en nuestros sueños”. El texto acompaña a un imagen del gato cuando era cachorro y otra de cuando tenía ocho años.

