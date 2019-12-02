Lil Bub, el famoso gato de Instagram, muere a los 8 años de edad

LEA TAMBIÉN

Lil Bub, el gato conocido en redes sociales por su cara particular con ojos saltones y la lengua afuera, falleció el domingo 1 de diciembre del 2019. Así lo dio a conocer su dueño mediante una publicación en Instagram.

El gatito tenía 8 años y padecía de varias deformidades genéticas que hacía que sus extremidades sean más pequeñas de lo normal. La particular apariencia de Lil Bub le hizo conseguir más de dos millones de seguidores en Instagram.



Mike Bridavsky, dueño del gato, para despedir a su mascota escribió en la red social que “en la mañana del domingo 1 de diciembre, perdimos la fuerza viviente más pura, amable y mágica de nuestro planeta. Bub estaba alegre y llena de amor acostada en nuestra cama con nosotros el sábado por la noche, pero inesperadamente falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía. Siempre he sido completamente transparente sobre la salud de Bub, y no era ningún secreto que estaba luchando contra una enfermedad ósea persistente y agresiva”.



El felino fue el primero en ser diagnosticado con osteopetrosis cuando tenía un año de edad. En 2015, un grupo de científicos mostró interés por investigar el genoma de Lil Bub y con ello se hicieron descubrimientos que explicaron las mutaciones genéticas que sufría el gato.



En la publicación de Bridavsky también se explica que gracias a su fama “se logró recaudar más de USD 700 000 para animales necesitados y extendió un mensaje de determinación, positividad y perseverancia para personas de todo el mundo”.

Para finalizar el dueño de Lil Bub escribió “siempre me sentí honrado de que me hayas elegido como tu cuidador. Por favor visítanos a todos en nuestros sueños”. El texto acompaña a un imagen del gato cuando era cachorro y otra de cuando tenía ocho años.