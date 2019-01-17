Captan nuevas imágenes de 'Deep Blue’, el tiburón blanco más grande registrado
Pasaron casi seis años para que un grupo de científicos vuelva a fotografiar y filmar al tiburón blanco más grande que haya sido registrado, ‘Deep Blue’. El pasado 16 de enero del 2019 el enorme escualo fue registrado por cámaras en Hawái. La última vez que fue visto fue en el año 2013 cerca de las costas de México.
‘Deep Blue’ es un tiburón hembra que mide cerca de siete metros de largo y pesa cerca de 2,5 toneladas. Según científicos que han estudiado al animal, su edad podría ser de 50 años -los tiburones de esta especie llegan a vivir 70 años-.
Mark Mohler y Kimberly Jeffries fueron los buzos que lograron fotografiar, filmar e inclusive nadar junto a ‘Deep Blue’ y compartieron su experiencia en la red social Instagram. “Mi primera reacción fue de incredulidad. Ella siguió tres tiburones tigre hacia el cadáver de una ballena, y su gran tamaño los hacía parecer barracudas”, declaró Mohler en una entrevista con USA Today.
If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! 💙 •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue
When we slipped into the water yesterday morning we had no idea what was in store for us. In search of tiger sharks we found curiously quiet waters. We didn’t have to wait long though as this ocean great revealed herself. Serene and graceful, she curiously weaved her way around us. For hours we swam drifting together through the sea in the current. We watched as she fed and swam, marveling at her round belly, perhaps she’s eating for more than one? She doesn’t have a spot tag and we’re going through the databases to ID her but she appears to be new. Stay tuned for more photos and snippets of encounters. *update* she’s Deep Blue! •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #deepblue
Los tiburones tigres son otra especia de escualos que pueden llegar a medir entre 2,20 y 2,60 metros. Mientras que las barracudas son un género de peces carnívoros que su tamaño oscila en los 45 centímetros.
Por su parte Kimberly Jeffries compartió una serie de fotografías del escualo en Instagram y describió así el encuentro: “Serena y graciosa, curiosamente se abrió camino alrededor de nosotros. Durante horas nadamos juntos a través del mar en la corriente. La observamos mientras se alimentaba y nadaba”.
Melanie Hutchinson, doctora de la Universidad de Hawái, explicó que los tiburones se trasladan a este archipiélago estadounidense en noviembre para realizar inmersiones profundas. Según la experta, el cadáver de la ballena pudo ser lo que atrajo a ‘Deep Blue’ al lugar en el que fue grabada.