PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
SÁBADO 26 DE ENERO DEL 2019
Anuncio de un concierto de Carlos Vives causa polémica...
Los ecuatorianos deben 'cambiar el chip' y enorgullecerse...
Etnias y pueblos conocen los destinos de las tradiciones...
Cinco historias ilustradas de colección llegan a las...
Los talleres de bordado en Quito mantienen vivas las...
Los caminos utilizados por los yumbos encierran historias...
La basílica de San Pedro muestra su esplendor con una...
Video ‘Tu historia comienza en Quito’ gana un nuevo...
Prev
Next
Tendencias ciencia
17 de enero de 2019 18:03

Captan nuevas imágenes de 'Deep Blue’, el tiburón blanco más grande registrado

'Deep blue' es el tiburón blanco hembra más grande que se ha registrado

'Deep blue' es el tiburón blanco hembra más grande que se ha registrado. Foto: Captura de pantalla

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 0
Sorprendido 7
Contento 20
Redacción Elcomercio.com

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

Pasaron casi seis años para que un grupo de científicos vuelva a fotografiar y filmar al tiburón blanco más grande que haya sido registrado, ‘Deep Blue’. El pasado 16 de enero del 2019 el enorme escualo fue registrado por cámaras en Hawái. La última vez que fue visto fue en el año 2013 cerca de las costas de México.

Deep Blue’ es un tiburón hembra que mide cerca de siete metros de largo y pesa cerca de 2,5 toneladas. Según científicos que han estudiado al animal, su edad podría ser de 50 años -los tiburones de esta especie llegan a vivir 70 años-.

Mark Mohler y Kimberly Jeffries fueron los buzos que lograron fotografiar, filmar e inclusive nadar junto a ‘Deep Blue’ y compartieron su experiencia en la red social Instagram. “Mi primera reacción fue de incredulidad. Ella siguió tres tiburones tigre hacia el cadáver de una ballena, y su gran tamaño los hacía parecer barracudas”, declaró Mohler en una entrevista con USA Today.


Los tiburones tigres son otra especia de escualos que pueden llegar a medir entre 2,20 y 2,60 metros. Mientras que las barracudas son un género de peces carnívoros que su tamaño oscila en los 45 centímetros. 

Por su parte Kimberly Jeffries compartió una serie de fotografías del escualo en Instagram y describió así el encuentro: “Serena y graciosa, curiosamente se abrió camino alrededor de nosotros. Durante horas nadamos juntos a través del mar en la corriente. La observamos mientras se alimentaba y nadaba”.

Melanie Hutchinson, doctora de la Universidad de Hawái, explicó que los tiburones se trasladan a este archipiélago estadounidense en noviembre para realizar inmersiones profundas. Según la experta, el cadáver de la ballena pudo ser lo que atrajo a ‘Deep Blue’ al lugar en el que fue grabada.

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (25)
No (6)
14:28
El Nacional venció 1-0 a Armadillos en la presentación oficial de su plantilla 2019
14:27
Potencias europeas dan ultimátum a Maduro antes de reconocer a Guaidó
14:25
Cliente de banco de la av. NNUU fue víctima de sacapintas, una hora después del crimen de esposo de asambleísta
13:03
Anuncio de un concierto de Carlos Vives causa polémica en Nicaragua
1
Estas son las nuevas medidas para ingresar a la Facultad de Medicina de la U. Central
Etnias y pueblos conocen los destinos de las tradiciones montuvias en Manabí
Clases de marimba, disponibles todo el año en la ciudad de Esmeraldas
La fiesta de la yumbada es parte de las celebraciones de Cotopaxi
El Cabildo de Cotacachi promociona a sus cantautores
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
Solo para empresas y emprendedores
Empresas públicas: más anuncios que resultados
Xavier Basantes
El balcón de Ecuador
Un ejercicio para aprender a salvar vidas
Betty Jumbo
Derechos y Humanos
¿Femicidas extranjeros?
Dimitri Barreto P.
Texto y contexto crítico
Para acabar con los ‘compadritos lindos’
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
Historias sin fronteras
Yemen: atrapados por las minas
Médicos Sin Fronteras
Derechos y Humanos
¿Femicidas extranjeros?
Dimitri Barreto P.
1
Marisol fue hallada desmembrada, tras el testimonio de su expareja en Ecuador
2
Rafael Correa propone reunir USD 40 millones 'entre los patriotas de América Latina' y dárselos a EE.UU. para que no intervenga en Venezuela
1
De Ibarra a Yachay
2
El ecuatoriano Emilio Gómez juega la semifinal del Punta Open de Uruguay

© Derechos reservados 2018 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.