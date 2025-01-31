La 67ª edición de los Premios Grammy se aproxima y promete ser un evento lleno de emoción y talento. Este año, Beyoncé lidera las nominaciones con un impresionante total de 11 menciones; logró ese hito gracias a su innovador álbum ‘Cowboy Carter‘.
Las más nominadas a los Premios Grammy
Beyoncé lidera con 11 nominaciones, seguida de Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar y Post Malone con siete cada uno. En la contienda por el Álbum del Año, se destacan títulos como ‘The Tortured Poets Department‘ de Taylor Swift, y ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ de Billie Eilish.
¿Quiénes se presentarán en los Grammy?
Entre los artistas confirmados para presentar sus éxitos en el escenario se encuentran Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX y la icónica Shakira.
Te dejamos la lista completa:
- Benson Boone
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Charli XCX
- Doechii
- RAYE
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shakira
- Teddy Swims
¿Cuándo serán los Premios Grammy?
La 67ª edición de los Premios Grammy se aproxima y promete ser un evento lleno de emoción y talento. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 2 de febrero de 2025 en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, y será transmitida por TNT América Latina.
Los Premios Grammy se verán en Ecuador
La gala de los Grammy comenzará a las 20:00 (hora de Ecuador). TNT se enlazará una hora antes para mostrar el ingreso de las estrellas.
Un ecuatoriano nominado a los Grammy
La edición 67 resulta especial para los ecuatorianos tras la nominación de Antonio Vergara. Este artista hizo historia al convertirse en el primer tricolor nominado a los prestigiosos Grammy estadounidenses.
También se convirtió en el primer hispanoamericano en competir en la categoría de Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo.
Y estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Grammy
Álbum del año
- André 3000, New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Soft and Hard
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Grabación del año
- The Beatles, Now and Then
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em (primer número 1 femenino negro en la Hot Country Charts)
- Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
- Charli xcx, 360
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
Canción del año
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please”¿
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em
Mejor nuevo artista
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Kruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Mejor productor del año, no clásica
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuck
- Mostaza
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año, no clásica
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Mejor interpretación vocal pop solista
- Beyoncé, Bodyguard
- Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
- Charli xcx, Apple
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
Mejor actuación de dúo o grupo pop
- Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift, Us
- Beyoncé ft. Post Malone, LEVII’S JEANS
- Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, Guess
- Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica, The Boy is Mine
- Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile
Mejor álbum de pop vocal
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Mejor grabación Pop
- Madison Beer, Make You Mine
- Charli xcx, Von Dutch
- Billie Eilish, The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Ariana Grande, Yes, and?
- Troye Sivan, Got Me Started
Mejor grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Disclosure, She’s Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet, Loved
- Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem, Leavemealone
- Justice ft. Tame Impala, Neverender
- Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino, Witchy
Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica
- Brat, de Charli XCX
- Three, de Four Tet
- Hyperdrama, de Justice
- TIMELESS, de KAYTRANADA
- Telos, de Zedd
Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop
- Make You Mine, de Madison Beer
- Von dutch, de Charli XCX
- L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], de Billie Eilish
- yes, and?, de Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started, de Troye Sivan
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Now and Then, de The Beatles
- Beautiful People (Stay High), de The Black Keys
- The American Dream Is Killing Me, de Green Day
- Gift Horse, de IDLES
- Dark Matter, de Pearl Jam
- Broken Man, de St. Vincen
Mejor álbum de Rock
- The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C, Romance
- Green Day, Saviors
- IDLES, TANGK
- Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
- The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
- Jack White, No Name
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- Jhené Aiko, Guidance
- Chris Brown, Residuals
- Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long, Made for Me (Live on BET)
- SZA, Saturn
Mejor canción R&B
- Kehlani, After Hours
- Tems, Bruning
- Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long, Ruining Me
- SZA, Saturn
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown, 11:11
- Lalah Hathaway, VANTABLACK
- Muni Long, Revenge
- Lucky Daye, Algorithm
- Usher, Coming Home
Mejor interpretación de rap
- Cardi B, Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos, When The Sun Shines Again
- Doechii, Nissan Altima
- Eminem, Houdini
- Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar, Like That
- Glorilla, Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani, Kehlani
- Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey, SPAGHETTII
- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, We Still Don’t Trust You
- Latto, Big Mamma
- Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu, 3:AM
Mejor interpretación solista de canción Country
- Beyoncé, 16 CARRIAGES
- Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Chris Stapelton, It Takes a Woman
Mejor interpretación Country dúo/banda
- Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan, Cowboys Cry Too
- Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted
- Brothers Osborne, Break Mine
- Dan + Shay, Bigger House
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
Mejor canción Country
- Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Jelly Roll, I’m Not Ok
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em
- Chris Stapleton, It Takes a Woman
Mejor álbum de música Country
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
- Chris Sapleton, Higher
- Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Mejor interpretación de música tradicional americana
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, Nothing in Rambling
- Sierra Ferrell, Lighthouse
- Rhiannon Giddens, The Ballad of Sally Anne
Mejor interpretación Americana
- Beyoncé, Ya Ya
- Madison Cunningham, Subtitles
- Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves, Don’t Do Me Good
- Sierra Ferrell, American Dreaming
- Sarah Jarosz, Runaway Train
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload of Sky
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- Anitta, Generación Funk
- Luis Fonsi, El Viaje
- Kany Garcia, GARCÍA
- Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
- Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Chiquis, Diamantes
- Carin Leon, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
- Peso Pluma, Éxodo
- Jessi Uribe, Pal Barrio
Mejor álbum musical
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsides
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Mejor banda sonora para un medio visual
- American fiction
- Challengers
- The Color Purple
- Dune 2
- Shōgun
Mejor canción para un medio visual
- Luke Combs, Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)
- *NSYNC, Better Place (TROLLS Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo, Can’t Catch me Now (Hunger Games)
- Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Barbra Streisand, Love Will Survive (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
Mejor video musical
- ASAP Rocky, Tailor Swif (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
- Charli xcx, 360
- Eminem, Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor Grabación Remix
- Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix, de KAYTRANADA (Doechii en colaboración con JT)
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix], de David Guetta (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
- Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix), de FNZ & Mark Ronson (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix, de Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps y MrMyish (Julian Marley y Antaeus)
- Von dutch, de A.G. Cook (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook en colaboración con Addison Rae)