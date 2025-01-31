La 67ª edición de los Premios Grammy se aproxima y promete ser un evento lleno de emoción y talento. Este año, Beyoncé lidera las nominaciones con un impresionante total de 11 menciones; logró ese hito gracias a su innovador álbum ‘Cowboy Carter‘.

Las más nominadas a los Premios Grammy

Beyoncé lidera con 11 nominaciones, seguida de Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar y Post Malone con siete cada uno. En la contienda por el Álbum del Año, se destacan títulos como ‘The Tortured Poets Department‘ de Taylor Swift, y ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ de Billie Eilish.

¿Quiénes se presentarán en los Grammy?

Entre los artistas confirmados para presentar sus éxitos en el escenario se encuentran Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX y la icónica Shakira.

Te dejamos la lista completa:

Benson Boone

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Doechii

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Teddy Swims

¿Cuándo serán los Premios Grammy?

Me estoy preparando para los Grammy escuchando los nominados por mejor grabación del año 💘🎶 ¿Quién ganará? #GrammysHBOMax pic.twitter.com/7DmHdXxAuc — Max Latinoamérica (@StreamMaxLA) January 31, 2024

Los Premios Grammy se verán en Ecuador

La gala de los Grammy comenzará a las 20:00 (hora de Ecuador). TNT se enlazará una hora antes para mostrar el ingreso de las estrellas.

Un ecuatoriano nominado a los Grammy

La edición 67 resulta especial para los ecuatorianos tras la nominación de Antonio Vergara. Este artista hizo historia al convertirse en el primer tricolor nominado a los prestigiosos Grammy estadounidenses.

También se convirtió en el primer hispanoamericano en competir en la categoría de Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo.

Y estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Grammy

Álbum del año

André 3000, New Blue Sun

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Charli xcx, Brat

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Soft and Hard

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Grabación del año

The Beatles, Now and Then

Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em (primer número 1 femenino negro en la Hot Country Charts)

Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso

Charli xcx, 360

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Canción del año

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please”¿

Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em

Mejor nuevo artista

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Kruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Mejor productor del año, no clásica

Alissia

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuck

Mostaza

Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año, no clásica

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Mejor interpretación vocal pop solista

Beyoncé, Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso

Charli xcx, Apple

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Mejor actuación de dúo o grupo pop

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift, Us

Beyoncé ft. Post Malone, LEVII’S JEANS

Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, Guess

Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica, The Boy is Mine

Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile

Mejor álbum de pop vocal

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Mejor grabación Pop

Madison Beer, Make You Mine

Charli xcx, Von Dutch

Billie Eilish, The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande, Yes, and?

Troye Sivan, Got Me Started

Mejor grabación Dance/Electrónica

Disclosure, She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet, Loved

Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem, Leavemealone

Justice ft. Tame Impala, Neverender

Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino, Witchy

Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica

Brat, de Charli XCX

Three, de Four Tet

Hyperdrama, de Justice

TIMELESS, de KAYTRANADA

Telos, de Zedd

Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop

Make You Mine, de Madison Beer

Von dutch, de Charli XCX

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], de Billie Eilish

yes, and?, de Ariana Grande

Got Me Started, de Troye Sivan

Mejor Interpretación de Rock

Now and Then, de The Beatles

Beautiful People (Stay High), de The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me, de Green Day

Gift Horse, de IDLES

Dark Matter, de Pearl Jam

Broken Man, de St. Vincen

Mejor álbum de Rock

The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C, Romance

Green Day, Saviors

IDLES, TANGK

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds

Jack White, No Name

Mejor interpretación de R&B

Jhené Aiko, Guidance

Chris Brown, Residuals

Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long, Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA, Saturn

Mejor canción R&B

Kehlani, After Hours

Tems, Bruning

Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long, Ruining Me

SZA, Saturn

Mejor álbum de R&B

Chris Brown, 11:11

Lalah Hathaway, VANTABLACK

Muni Long, Revenge

Lucky Daye, Algorithm

Usher, Coming Home

Mejor interpretación de rap

Cardi B, Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos, When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii, Nissan Altima

Eminem, Houdini

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar, Like That

Glorilla, Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani, Kehlani

Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey, SPAGHETTII

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, We Still Don’t Trust You

Latto, Big Mamma

Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu, 3:AM

Mejor interpretación solista de canción Country

Beyoncé, 16 CARRIAGES

Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves, The Architect

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapelton, It Takes a Woman

Mejor interpretación Country dúo/banda

Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan, Cowboys Cry Too

Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne, Break Mine

Dan + Shay, Bigger House

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Mejor canción Country

Kacey Musgraves, The Architect

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll, I’m Not Ok

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Beyoncé, Texas Hold ‘Em

Chris Stapleton, It Takes a Woman

Mejor álbum de música Country

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well

Chris Sapleton, Higher

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

Mejor interpretación de música tradicional americana

Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, Nothing in Rambling

Sierra Ferrell, Lighthouse

Rhiannon Giddens, The Ballad of Sally Anne

Mejor interpretación Americana

Beyoncé, Ya Ya

Madison Cunningham, Subtitles

Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves, Don’t Do Me Good

Sierra Ferrell, American Dreaming

Sarah Jarosz, Runaway Train

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload of Sky

Mejor álbum de pop latino

Anitta, Generación Funk

Luis Fonsi, El Viaje

Kany Garcia, GARCÍA

Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Chiquis, Diamantes

Carin Leon, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

Jessi Uribe, Pal Barrio

Mejor álbum musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsides

Suffs

The Wiz

Mejor banda sonora para un medio visual

American fiction

Challengers

The Color Purple

Dune 2

Shōgun

Mejor canción para un medio visual

Luke Combs, Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)

*NSYNC, Better Place (TROLLS Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo, Can’t Catch me Now (Hunger Games)

Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand, Love Will Survive (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)

Mejor video musical

ASAP Rocky, Tailor Swif (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)

Charli xcx, 360

Eminem, Houdini

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Mejor Grabación Remix