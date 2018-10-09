PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
Tendencias
MARTES 09 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2018
Rector encargado solicitará que se declare en estado...
Maluma es el hombre más sexy del 2018, según la revista...
Los atracones alcohólicos de los adolescentes dejan...
'Venom', el terrible villano de Marvel, domina taquilla...
Netflix confirma segunda y tercera temporada de 'La...
Bomba Estéreo se define como banda alternativa pese...
Tortuga estuvo al borde de la muerte en México tras...
La inteligencia artificial se adueña de la cámara del...
Prev
Next
Tendencias Entretenimiento
9 de octubre de 2018 12:32

Trump arremete contra Taylor Swift: 'Su música me gusta un 25% menos'

Cuando un periodista preguntó a Trump por el compromiso político de Swift, el presidente dijo que la artista no sabía nada sobre Blackburn. Foto: EFE.

Cuando un periodista preguntó a Trump por el compromiso político de Swift, el presidente dijo que la artista no sabía nada sobre Blackburn. Foto: EFE.

valore
Descrición
Indignado 0
Triste 0
Indiferente 0
Sorprendido 0
Contento 4
Agencia DPA

LEA TAMBIÉN

LEA TAMBIÉN

Tras las declaraciones de la cantante Taylor Swift en las que apoyó públicamente a los candidatos demócratas, el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, dijo el lunes 8 de octuber del 2018 que la música de la artista le gusta ahora un "25% menos".

En un extenso mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, Swift rompió su largo silencio para posicionarse a favor de los candidatos demócratas en el estado de Tennessee de cara a las elecciones de mitad de mandato que tendrán lugar el 6 de noviembre. 

La cantante, de 28 años, pidió a sus fans acudir a las urnas y criticó a la candidata republicana Marsha Blackburn.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

Una publicación compartida de Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el

Cuando un periodista preguntó a Trump por el compromiso político de Swift, el presidente dijo que la artista no sabía nada sobre Blackburn.

Tags
Descrición
¿Te sirvió esta noticia?:
Si (0)
No (1)
13:58
Rector encargado solicitará que se declare en estado de emergencia a la Universidad de Guayaquil
13:43
Vizcarra llama a rechazar una reforma constitucional 'desnaturalizada' por el Congreso
13:36
FMI pronostica una inflación de 1,37 millones por ciento en Venezuela
13:10
Maluma es el hombre más sexy del 2018, según la revista People en Español
1
Con 'Mi Escudo' me protejo del abuso sexual
Farmacias realizan promociones para atraer a clientes
El español-colombiano Óscar Sevilla ganó la primera etapa de la Vuelta Ciclística al Ecuador
La primera etapa de la Vuelta Ciclística al Ecuador se desarrolló entre El Coca y Tena
Una obra vinculada con los equinoccios
La Plaza Roja de Riobamba, una vitrina de ropa indígena
Ballet Kallpañan celebra 15 años de danza
Pujilí está plasmada en grandes murales
BLOGS 
  • Recientes
  • + Leidos
El guapo de la barra
Pastiche Tricolor del ‘Bolillo’
Alejandro Ribadeneira
Texto y contexto crítico
Ecuador, país de filósofos
Jorge R. Imbaquingo
La lupa de Tito
Barcelona Sporting Club: su déficit y lo político
Tito Rosales Cox
Lanzando números
Los precios subieron, pero volverán a bajar
César Augusto Sosa
Análisis internacional
Nobel a la lucha contra la violencia sexual
Gonzalo Ruiz Álvarez
La lupa de Tito
Barcelona Sporting Club: su déficit y lo político
Tito Rosales Cox
1
Justicia belga condena a periodista de Ecuador que Correa denunció, pero suspende ejecución de la pena
2
Mark Ruffalo, 'despedido' vía Twitter por revelar detalles de 'Avengers 4'
1
Cierres viales en Quito por la cuarta etapa de la Vuelta Ciclística al Ecuador
2
Justicia belga condena a periodista de Ecuador que Correa denunció, pero suspende ejecución de la pena

© Derechos reservados 2018 Grupo EL COMERCIO Queda prohibida la reproducción total o parcial, por cualquier medio, de todos los contenidos sin autorización expresa de Grupo EL COMERCIO Términos y Condiciones.