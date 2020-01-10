PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
VIERNES 10 DE ENERO DEL 2020
Ambiente
10 de enero de 2020

Famosos se movilizan para luchar contra los incendios en Australia

Varias regiones de Australia han quedado devastadas por los incendios forestales. Celebridades han ofrecido donaciones millonarias para apoyar a los bomberos e iniciar labores de reconstrucción. Foto: EFE.

Agencia AFP

Actores como Chris Hemsworth, cantantes como Kylie Minogue o tenistas como Roger Federer se han movilizado mediante donaciones o acciones caritativas para financiar la lucha contra los incendios que asolan Australia, o para la reconstrucción de las zonas devastadas.

La temporada de incendios, particularmente precoz y virulenta, ha causado ya 26 muertos en Australia, reducido a cenizas una superficie equivalente a la de la isla de Irlanda y destruido más de 2 000 casas. Es una catástrofe ecológica que ha conmocionado a la opinión pública internacional y a las estrellas del mundo de la cultura y del deporte.

El actor Chris Hemsworth y su mujer Elsa Pataky anunciaron que donarían un millón de dólares australianos (USD 700 000) , mientras que las cantantes Kylie y Danni Minogue prometieron USD 344 000 para los bomberos de las zonas rurales, igual que Nicole Kidman y su marido Keith Urban.

Sus compatriotas Russell Crowe-que en los Globos de Oro lanzó un mensaje sobre esta catástrofe- y Rebel Wilson también se comprometieron a efectuar donaciones, igual que la cantante Dami Im, que representó en 2018 a su país en el concurso de Eurovisión.

Deportistas como el piloto Lewis Hamilton, los jugadores de tenis Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty o Maria Sharapova, o las estrellas de críquet Chris Lynn y Glenn Maxwell anunciaron que entregarían parte de sus ganancias.


El miércoles 8 de enero del 2020, los organizadores del Open de Australia, que se inicia en los próximos días, hicieron saber que las leyendas Roger Federer, Serena Williams y Rafael Nadal participarán el miércoles próximo en partidos de exhibición para recaudar fondos, igual que Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios y Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Varios famosos han decidido ofrecer en subastas benéficas algunos de sus bienes.

Serena Williams dará un vestido, y la actriz británica Phoebe Waller-Bridge anunció que subastará el atuendo que llevaba en los Globos de Oro. La estrella de críquet Shane Warne ha logrado obtener un millón de AUD por la venta de su gorra verde de la selección australiana

Varios famosos estadounidenses se han movilizado: Kylie Jenner, la menor del clan Kardashian-Jenner, las cantantes Pink y Lizzo, el cantante Shawn Mendes, la estrella de televisión Ellen DeGeneres y la actriz Patricia Arquette.

Leonardo DiCaprio, a través de su organización Earth Alliance, prometió USD 3 millones.


Elton John anunció el martes 7 de enero durante un concierto que donaría USD 1 millón. Metallica prometió por su parte USD 500 000 para los bomberos.


Otras celebridades, como Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts o Hugh Jackman también indicaron que harían donaciones, aunque sin precisar el monto.

