Los Avengers de Marvel recaudan dinero para el candidato Joe Biden

View this post on Instagram

This is a critical time for our health, our climate, and our democracy. Please join me in supporting @dfateam right now and they’ll send you a VOTE mask as a free gift. Get yours with the link in my Highlights (Masks) or in my Story today. We must elect champions who will fight for the Green New Deal and push Congress to pass climate action that matches the scale of the problem with the urgency our country’s future demands. #MaskUpGoVote