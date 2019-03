Arthur, el perro aventurero, disfruta del invierno en Suecia

View this post on Instagram

Happy midsummer!!! ☀️Celebrating on the beautiful Island Ulvön in the High Coast Area and took the opportunity for a morning run and a little adventure tour with the family, before the celebration started 🎉 with dance around the midsummer tree, play in the pool, and great food. Thanks a lot @sareolsson75 And @krister.gransson for your hospitality and letting us stay with you at #ulvölakesideresort this year again!!!