Los 50 años de la llegada del hombre a la Luna se hacen monedas

Today at 11:30 a.m., join us as we celebrate the launch of the @usmint Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin!



We will also be going live on Facebook. Tune in here: https://t.co/on7leTzBxj



Find more information about the event at https://t.co/Dl0YeUsEa6. pic.twitter.com/sw8xeSMcNF