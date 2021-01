El tenista Roberto Quiroz venció al croata Karlovic y avanzó a los cuartos de final del ATP 250 Delray Beach

28-year-old @RobertoQuirozG reaches his 1st @ATPTour QF by beating former champion Ivo Karlovic 6-2 6-4 at @DelrayBeachOpen.



Quiroz becomes 1st Ecuadorian to reach an ATP Tour QF since his cousin, @NicoLapentti, at 2008 @CincyTennis. World No. 293 meets @HubertHurkacz on Monday.