En Rusia reconocen al gol de Cristhian Noboa como el mejor del mes 

😍 Goal by Cristhian Noboa in the game against Akhmat is the best Goal of the Month in #RPL!

⠀

Fans chose Cristijan Bistrovic's goal, experts of official broadcaster MATCH PREMIER and of RPL voted for the goal by Cristhian Noboa! ✍️

⠀#GoaloftheMonth #Noboa pic.twitter.com/4GNgi5g6Bp