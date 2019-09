El Tour Británico, el último reto por etapas de Carapaz con el Movistar Team

✈️🇬🇧 We confirm @MikelLandaMeana, @RichardCarapazM and @Andrey_Amador are all expected to take Saturday's start of the @TourofBritain #OVOToB. Exciting race ahead! 🙌



Richard is pending a final sign-off to his visa, initially expected to ride #LaVuelta19. https://t.co/JA3oPFFL8P