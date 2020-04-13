PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
LUNES 13 DE ABRIL DEL 2020
Dep. Cuenca también pide que se suspenda este año los...
Guayaquil City también renuncia a participar en la...
Jeremy Lin, campeón de la NBA, donará USD 1 millón...
Juninho Pernambucano pagará tratamiento en clínica...
El ciclismo teme una catástrofe si se cancela el Tour...
'Rafael Dudamel fue despedido por incompetencia técnica',...
El FC Barcelona acudirá a los tribunales por acusaciones...
El partido por Antonio Valencia entre Manchester United...
Deportes baloncesto
13 de abril de 2020 21:18

El basquetbolista Kobe Bryant es recordado en aniversario de su último partido en la NBA

Una imagen del 2009 de Kobe Bryant (der.) y Shaquille O'Neal, figuras de la NBA. Foto: EFE

Una imagen del 2009 de Kobe Bryant (der.) y Shaquille O'Neal, figuras de la NBA. Foto: EFE

Agencia AFP

El aniversario del último partido del fallecido Kobe Bryant en la NBA, en el que anotó 60 puntos, fue recordado este lunes 13 de abril del 2020 por su viuda, Vanessa, en una publicación de Instagram.

“Mi esposo trabajó duro durante 20 años”, escribió Vanessa Bryant sobre su marido, quien murió en un accidente de helicóptero el 26 de enero con su hija Gianna y otras siete personas.

“Lo dio todo. Todo lo que quería era pasar tiempo con nuestras chicas (hijas) y conmigo para recuperar el tiempo perdido. Quería estar allí para cada hito y momento especial en la vida de nuestras niñas” .

La publicación incluyó un video con los mejores momentos de la victoria 101-96 de los Lakers de Los Angeles sobre Utah Jazz el 13 de abril de 2016.

Bryant anotó 60 puntos en ese encuentro, su último juego de una carrera de 20 años con los Lakers que incluyó cinco campeonatos de la NBA.

El video incluye un momento que muestra a Bryant con su familia en la cancha, abrazando a Vanessa y besando a sus hijas Natalia y Gianna.


La tercera hija de la pareja, Bianka, nació en diciembre de 2016 y su cuarta, Capri, nació en junio pasado.

“Solo pudo disfrutar 3 años y 9 meses de retiro”, escribió Vanessa Bryant. “Tuvimos 2 hijas más, ganó un Oscar, abrió los estudios Granity, se convirtió en un autor 5 veces más vendido y entrenó al equipo de baloncesto de Gianna en ese momento.”

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) el

