Kawashima, el 'sensei' del 'dojo' de Japón que busca sorprender en la Copa América

Some quick 2019 Copa America stats:



Youngest player: Takefusa Kubo 🇯🇵 (18 years old)



Oldest player: Eiji Kawashima 🇯🇵 (36 years old)



Most successful champion: Uruguay 🇺🇾 (15 titles)



-Since the Copa America implemented a single host, the host nation has won the title 4 times. pic.twitter.com/NiEjabcRWz