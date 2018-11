Manchester United rescata los tres puntos contra el Bournemouth en los descuentos

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Your #afcb line-up named by Eddie Howe for our @premierleague game against Manchester United at Vitality Stadium!



🔘 Stanislas starts

🔘 Brooks up top with Wilson

🔘 Francis skipper



Listen live: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z 🍒#BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/gzS6L77Kv0