Falleció Hernán 'Chico' Borja, futbolista quiteño que jugó en el Cosmos de Nueva York y en Selección de Estados Unidos

We're saddened to learn about the passing of Hernan "Chico" Borja.



In addition to his time with @NJITsoccer and @USMNT, Chico was a club legend - helping us to back-to-back Soccer Bowl appearances in 1981 and 1982.



Descansa en paz, viejo amigo. Se te extrañará. 🇪🇨❤️ pic.twitter.com/Eq4yYSjKqv