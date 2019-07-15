Donald Trump dice a congresistas demócratas que 'si no están felices en EE.UU., pueden irse'
Tras una polémica por sus comentarios contra un grupo de mujeres congresistas demócratas extranjera, el presidente Donald Trump afirmó este lunes 15 de julio de 2019 que “si no están felices en Estados Unidos, pueden irse” y agregó que “aman” a los enemigos de Washington.
Trump había afirmado el domingo que éstas legisladoras -de orígenes latino, palestino y somalí, así como una negra estadounidense- vienen de países “cuyos gobiernos son una catástrofe completa y total, los peores, más corruptos e ineptos de todo el mundo” y que deberían volver allí.
Tras los nuevos comentarios de Trump, la senadora republicana Susan Collins instó al mandatario a borrar los tuits contra las parlamentarias demócratas, al considerar que había traspasado todos los límites.
“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own Country, they’re calling the guards along our Border (the Border Patrol Agents) Concentration Camp Guards, they accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the Benjamin’s,....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julio de 2019
....they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julio de 2019
....What does it mean for America to have free Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants, no criminalization of coming into our Country - See how that works for controlling Immigration! They talk about Israel like they’re a bunch of thugs, not victims of the entire region. They wanted...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julio de 2019
.....to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!” @LindseyGrahamSC Need I say more?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de julio de 2019
Agregó que pese a estar en desacuerdo con los puntos de vista de esas legisladoras, “el tuit del presidente acerca de que algunos miembros del Congreso deben regresar 'a los lugares de donde vinieron', está muy fuera de línea, y debería ser eliminado”.