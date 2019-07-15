PRODUCTOS SERVICIOS
LUNES 15 DE JULIO DEL 2019
Ecuador y Reino Unido fortalecen cooperación comercial,...
El hambre crece en América Latina empujado por la crisis...
La designación de Pablo Celi tampoco podría cambiarse,...
Con una Mona Lisa morena, una artista llama al debate...
Exfiscal Carlos Baca Mancheno comparece por caso de...
El ministro de Estado de Reino Unido, Alan Duncan,...
Ecuador y BID anuncian la firma de préstamos por USD...
Familiares piden traslados de privados de la libertad...
15 de julio de 2019 13:21

Donald Trump dice a congresistas demócratas que 'si no están felices en EE.UU., pueden irse'

Tras los nuevos comentarios de Trump, la senadora republicana Susan Collins instó al mandatario a borrar los tuits contra las parlamentarias demócratas

Tras los nuevos comentarios de Trump, la senadora republicana Susan Collins instó al mandatario a borrar los tuits contra las parlamentarias demócratas. Foto: AFP

Tras una polémica por sus comentarios contra un grupo de mujeres congresistas demócratas extranjera, el presidente Donald Trump afirmó este lunes 15 de julio de 2019 que “si no están felices en Estados Unidos, pueden irse” y agregó que “aman” a los enemigos de Washington.

Trump había afirmado el domingo que éstas legisladoras -de orígenes latino, palestino y somalí, así como una negra estadounidense- vienen de países “cuyos gobiernos son una catástrofe completa y total, los peores, más corruptos e ineptos de todo el mundo” y que deberían volver allí.

Tras los nuevos comentarios de Trump, la senadora republicana Susan Collins instó al mandatario a borrar los tuits contra las parlamentarias demócratas, al considerar que había traspasado todos los límites.


Agregó que pese a estar en desacuerdo con los puntos de vista de esas legisladoras, “el tuit del presidente acerca de que algunos miembros del Congreso deben regresar 'a los lugares de donde vinieron', está muy fuera de línea, y debería ser eliminado”.

