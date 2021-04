Video: Un lagarto de dos metros causó temor en un supermercado de Tailandia

🇹🇭 “Godzilla” vs. shelves: Giant lizard causes chaos inside #Thailand store. A shop assistant reported the animal to police and handlers later showed up to return it to the wild.

🇹🇭 #巨蜥 入侵 #泰国 便利店,店员随即报警处理。搜救团队过后将其拖出店外,引到附近的木丛里。



by 吴歌 pic.twitter.com/sb1dKH3tlj