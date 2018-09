Un jubilado encuentra una roca con más de dos kilos de oro en Australia

⛏🤑RARE FIND👀💰 A prospector in WA’s northern Goldfields has unearthed a 68-ounce gold nugget, worth more than $110,000 at today’s gold prices.



The prospector, who wants to remain anonymous, has named the nugget the “Duck’s Foot” because of its shape.@abcperth @ABCRural pic.twitter.com/LpzoeSSePo