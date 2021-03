Incendio de campamento rohinyá deja 15 muertos, en la frontera entre Bangladesh y Birmania

Clouds of smoke billow over Cox’s Bazar #Rohingya Refugee Camp burning through shelters & camp services. Such a terrible incident the people here.



Geolocation of footage to here: https://t.co/H5M91DX28X, pointing north from Cox's Bazaar - Teknaf Hwy. H/T to @alal_ahmed for 📹 pic.twitter.com/VTEpDiYRH0