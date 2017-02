Un sitio web recopila historias de 'donde el amor es ilegal'

"They used to throw paper balls at me, mess with my things, call me faggot. once they set fire under my chair during the class and the next day a guy put I nife on my neck make sure I would never tell anybody who did that to me.” Wendy is a #gay man from #Brazil. He grew up in a small town in a traditional Catholic family, and faced #discrimination, #persecution and even molestation from his classmates and family."it toke meany years to accept myself and understand who I am. Nowadays I'm a nurse student and I want to use my experience to help others that are In a vulnerable situation as I was.” Read Wendy's story, shared with the #WhereLoveIsIllegal campaign, a platform for #LGBTI stories of #discrimination and #survival, at the link in our profile. At the link you can also see how to share your own experience of #discrimination and #survival and how you can support. #loveislove Photo provided by Wendy. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival, follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal.

